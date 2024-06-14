Pure Pleasure

So, what exactly is the new 911 ST? Simply put, imagine a 911 GT3 RS, but shave off the wings and trim the ducts and race-inspired aero parts. The exterior is timeless with smooth curves, the interior is plush with soft leathers, the exhaust note is a throaty rasp, and a PDK transmission is not an option. You’ll shift slower to 100 km/h than in an RS, but you won’t care. Even for a second.

The ST is powered by a 4-litre normally aspirated flat-six motor, the same powerplant found in the full-fat GT3 RS variant, this time, mated to a short ratio six-speed manual transmission, a lightweight clutch and single-mass flywheel, providing maximum engagement all of the time. The cherry on top of this combination is the stripped-back nature of the ST, with a profusion of panels – including the roof, hood, front wings, and doors – all being made with carbon-fibre reinforced plastic, plus a huge quantity of sound deadening removed. Even the wheels are magnesium, shaving another 10.6kg off over the GT3’s forged rims. The results are astounding, making the ST the lightest model in the current 992 lineup, tipping the scales at 1,386 kg wet through. In combination with the 518 bhp on tap from the rear-mounted flat-six, and you’ve got a pretty serious power to weight ratio providing fun through all twists and turns. A sprint to 100km/h will take just 3.7 seconds, and if you’re keen, you’ll redline at a spinetingling 9,000rpm.

The cabin keeps up with the exterior’s timeless theme, with minimal distractions from the main event – the drive – and quality cloths and leathers adorn every surface. The driving position is primed by carbon-fibre sports bucket seats, ahead of the GT sport steering wheel, that sits thinner in the hand and smaller in diameter over the standard Carrera wheel, but with a distinct lack of knobs and dials to toggle between driving modes. On the dash, you’re greeted by the classic horizon of 911 gauges, and if you opt for the Heritage Pack, it will be visible with green accents, akin to the ST’s of old. The optional Heritage pack also offers the ability to spec a two-tone interior, featuring Classic Cognac on black leather and cloth seat inserts, as well as some external livery options that pay homage to the long line of Porsche podium finishers.

Limited to just 1,963 examples to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the 911, the ST pays perfect reverence. And what makes the ST so special isn’t what it’s got, it’s what it doesn’t have that makes it stand out. The simplistic formula and timeless design philosophy is refreshing, raw, honest, and provides one of the most coveted driving experiences on the market today. So, here’s to the 911, and to the marque that truly knows how to distil the ultimate driving experience.