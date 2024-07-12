This year, Paris becomes the only city other than London that will have hosted the Olympic Summer Games three times, having done so before in 1900 and 1924 – and fittingly so, as it was a Frenchman – Pierre de Coubertin – who inspired the revival of the summer games of classical Greece and with this initiated the era of the modern Olympic Games. He suitably ceded the hosting of the very first ‘new’ Olympics in 1896 to Greece’s capital Athens, birthplace of the concept that has inspired what is also the greatest sports event in the modern world.

Exactly one hundred years after it last organised the games, Paris becomes the centre point of the world when it welcomes more than 10,500 athletes from over 250 countries, who will be competing in 329 events across 32 sports. They will be staying at the specially designed Olympic Village, where they can train in peace and keep their focus on the sport in hand. Security will be tight, with 40,000 policemen and women supported by 15,000 soldiers and special units of the French military, intelligence, and satellite imaging services, including complete control of the skies and surveillance of the city.

Hundreds of thousands of spectators will visit the games held in Paris and 16 other cities, including venues on the other side of the world, in French Polynesia, and there are estimates of a combined 15 million visitors to the events, not to mention visitors to the country, whose economy will receive a significant boost in a year that also features another huge (annual) sports event and logistical wonder, the Tour de France. In other words, this year Europe will be the centre of sport, with the European Football Championships being held in neighbouring Germany, and the Olympics and Tour in France, drawing large numbers of followers.