One draw for this year doubtless will be the Palazzo della Pilotta, a complex that houses an art gallery of local artists (such as Correggio) beside Italian greats such as Leonardo da Vinci whose sublimely beautiful drawing, La Fortuna de la Scapiliata was for me the prize exhibit. Elsewhere, shelves of ancient tomes with marvellous dust protectors line the extended rooms that comprise the library. The gorgeous baroque Teatro Farnese is also a ‘must see’, a veritable prototype of the modern playhouse with lovely wooden seats beneath arched columns.

The ‘Food Valley’ has forty-five different types of produce from meats and cured meat products, cheeses, bread and pasta, vegetables, fruits and cereals, oil, wool, bees and honey, milk and eggs, wines, ciders and fish.

These elongated Roman roads are lined with golden yellow fields that are punctuated with circular hay bails and light green crops bursting with vitality and sunflowers with their tilting heads. All set among poplar and linden trees, old barns with terracotta tiles, village dwellings and churches with spiral campaniles typical of the region.

Parma is only an hour from either Bologna or Milan airport and has enjoyed a 14 per cent increase in tourism in the last year, coming mainly from Switzerland and Germany. And it’s still a hidden joy for most Brits. Yes it gets very hot in August and very cool in January but the other ten months are divine and it’s never crowded so there are none of the queues you can encounter elsewhere in Italy and mercifully no sign of any selfie-sticks.

I sat in silence in the large open Piazza of the Romanesque Cathedral admiring the lack of tourists and the gentle pace of the locals cycling and ambling, before I entered this nave church with its apse and with its raised steps within, going high up to the altar beneath its frescoed vault and ceiling. All very uplifting for my spirit and my craning neck. As for the Baptistery, begun in 1196, with its wondrous and impressive height, it has rectangular windows and is decked in pink Verona marble cladding and though octagonal on the outside it’s sixteen-sided within.