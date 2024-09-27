The Atrium Group has three resorts on the island of Rhodes: The Atrium Platinum in the north-western part of the island, the Atrium Prestige in the south-east, and the Atrium Palace, on the eastern side of the island, north of Lindos. It is a family-owned and operated brand that embodies the spirit of genuine Greek hospitality. The company’s motto, ‘Authentic Philoxenia’, encapsulates the virtues of dependability in human connection and heartfelt hospitality. Philoxenia is derived from the ancient Greek words philo (‘friend’) and xenos (‘stranger’). It embraces the philosophy of sharing one’s heart with others and welcoming them into one’s home and culture with unconditional warmth. As such, for the Atrium group, hospitality extends to more than just offering luxurious amenities. It extends to making every guest feel welcome and cared for.

Although each resort is an entity, they are connected through programmes such as the Premium All-Inclusive option, which offers guests the chance to enjoy benefits such as dining in all restaurants or bars within the three resorts and visiting all pools, beaches, and spas.

The Palace is an ideal summer oasis, where travellers can unwind in the tranquil bay of Kalathos Village (some six kilometres in distance from the picturesque village of Lindos and its breathtaking Acropolis and beach). Lindos is a charming village with cobblestone streets, gorgeous craft stores, and a vibrant gastronomic scene. When they’re not out exploring the sites, guests can recharge on the Atrium Palace’s Blue Flag-awarded beach and explore the vast natural beauty on display throughout the island.