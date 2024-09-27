TripAdvisor has consolidated its reputation as the best traveller review site; the one most vacationers read before selecting their destinations and accommodations. It boasts over eight million listings, fewer than one per cent of which receive one of its most coveted milestones: being considered the Best of the Best in the Luxury sector in Europe. This honour was recently bestowed upon the Atrium Palace Thalasso Spa Resort in Rhodes – an oasis of tranquility ensconced by the turquoise blue of the Mediterranean Sea.
Words Marisa Cutillas, Photography Atrium Palace Thalasso Spa Resort
TripAdvisor has consolidated its reputation as the best traveller review site; the one most vacationers read before selecting their destinations and accommodations. It boasts over eight million listings, fewer than one per cent of which receive one of its most coveted milestones: being considered the Best of the Best in the Luxury sector in Europe. This honour was recently bestowed upon the Atrium Palace Thalasso Spa Resort in Rhodes – an oasis of tranquility ensconced by the turquoise blue of the Mediterranean Sea.
Words Marisa Cutillas, Photography Atrium Palace Thalasso Spa Resort
The Atrium Group has three resorts on the island of Rhodes: The Atrium Platinum in the north-western part of the island, the Atrium Prestige in the south-east, and the Atrium Palace, on the eastern side of the island, north of Lindos. It is a family-owned and operated brand that embodies the spirit of genuine Greek hospitality. The company’s motto, ‘Authentic Philoxenia’, encapsulates the virtues of dependability in human connection and heartfelt hospitality. Philoxenia is derived from the ancient Greek words philo (‘friend’) and xenos (‘stranger’). It embraces the philosophy of sharing one’s heart with others and welcoming them into one’s home and culture with unconditional warmth. As such, for the Atrium group, hospitality extends to more than just offering luxurious amenities. It extends to making every guest feel welcome and cared for.
Although each resort is an entity, they are connected through programmes such as the Premium All-Inclusive option, which offers guests the chance to enjoy benefits such as dining in all restaurants or bars within the three resorts and visiting all pools, beaches, and spas.
The Palace is an ideal summer oasis, where travellers can unwind in the tranquil bay of Kalathos Village (some six kilometres in distance from the picturesque village of Lindos and its breathtaking Acropolis and beach). Lindos is a charming village with cobblestone streets, gorgeous craft stores, and a vibrant gastronomic scene. When they’re not out exploring the sites, guests can recharge on the Atrium Palace’s Blue Flag-awarded beach and explore the vast natural beauty on display throughout the island.
The hotel has six outdoor swimming pools and an indoor heated pool, as well as a Thalasso Spa Centre and Fitness Room. Some of the many activities on offer include tennis, basketball, water sports, volleyball, boat trips, and excursions. There is also a beautifully designed Kids Club, which allows parents to enjoy a little ‘me time’ while their children participate in a host of dedicated activities.
The Palace, like its sisters, has numerous accommodations, with 320 rooms, suites, and villas to choose from. For ultimate luxury, guests can opt for a villa close to the beach with private pools. They can also select from a balcony, terrace, or garden. Guests are welcomed with water, local wine, and fresh fruit in all rooms. Additionally, all accommodations have tea-making facilities and a Nespresso machine.
The choice of food and beverage establishments at the Palace is impressive. It includes Symposium (the all-day main restaurant that serves buffet and à la carte meals), Asterias (featuring Mediterranean gourmet cuisine at lunch and dinner time), Zen (with Asian fusion gourmet food), Mesogeos (a Mediterranean à la carte restaurant serving lunch and dinner), Il Gusto (serving Italian food à la carte), Il Cavaliere (the main bar), and Amphibian (a pool swim-up bar by the main pool).
One of the Palace’s undoubted jewels is the Anagenessis Thalasso Spa Centre, with a host of therapeutic treatments featuring pure marine resources and products. It offers a wide array of massages, beauty programmes, and packages, and has a steam room, sauna, and multi-functional seawater pool. Guests can experience full relaxation mode as they rest on hydro massage seats and allow the underwater jets to massage their cares away. The Spa is open from 10:30am to 7pm and the Gym (which is free to use for all guests) can be visited from 6am to 8pm.
When not enjoying the many facilities or lying on the beach, one can visit a host of stunning sites aside from the Acropolis and Lindos. Top choices include Rhodes’ Old Town, Seven Springs (a cool, magical landscape even in the heat of high summer), Kalithea Springs (an ideal place to experience the fascinating way in which nature, architecture, and history have intermingled through the ages), and Butterflies Valley (a unique nature reserve featuring vividly hued butterflies).
If you will be visiting the Palace for the first time, get ready to be pampered, wined and dined, and treated with the hospitality you can expect only from Europe’s best luxury resort. Congratulations to Atrium Hotels & Resorts for winning the most valuable recognition of them all: the people’s vote!