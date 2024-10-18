The hotel comprises 100 sleek, stylish accommodation options, including 31 suites – all with a comfortable terrace and many with plunge pools. The rooms are front-facing and enjoy the views of gardens, pines, and the sea. They are modern and nature-inspired, with light, sandy hues holding sway and all the creature comforts that guarantee a restful stay – sizeable beds, designer furniture items, and wooden fittings that align with the biophilic design concept. The lodgings range in size from around 40m2 (the size of the Garden- and Pine-View Rooms) to 126m2 (the Royal Suite). The latter houses three adults and one child or two adults and two children and features an expansive living room, separate dining room, and three bedrooms. Its extensive terrace with a private jetted tub is the perfect place from which to catch breathtaking Mediterranean views.

The array of dining options is as you would expect for a resort of this calibre. The Mediterranean restaurant, Mel, is named after the Catalan word for honey. Its menu is inspired by farm-to-table freshness and contains a host of scrumptious Mediterranean dishes. If you’re by the pool and prefer to keep things casual, head to the Quiosc Pool Restaurant & Bar and tuck into light snacks and refreshing drinks crafted with the finest ingredients. There is also the Xiringuito Beach Bar, smack bang on the Playa de Formentor. In the summer, you can savour satisfying snacks and drinks while enjoying the sea views. For a drink with chic company, we recommend Cercle, the lobby bar whose name pays homage to its circular shape. There are exciting openings lined up for 2025, including Shima (a Nikkei cuisine restaurant), Crocant (an artisan ice-cream shop), and Sospir (a pastry shop). Guests can also avail of the 24-hour in-room dining service.