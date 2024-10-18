Formentor, a pine-covered cape located on the northern tip of Mallorca, is known for its rugged cliffs that pierce the Mediterranean dramatically, providing breathtaking panoramic views – especially from the Mirador Es Colomer viewpoint.
Words Marisa Cutillas, Photography Courtesy Of The Four Seasons Resort Mallorca
At 200 metres high, this spot offers a unique canvas comprising various shades of blue and green. It is embraced by the Serra de Tramuntana and its beaches, including Playa de Formentor, are lined with fine white sand. Despite its wealth of natural offerings, it is also home to stunning architectural sites like a romantic lighthouse and the iconic Hotel Formentor, which has been extensively renovated and reopened as the new Four Seasons Resort Mallorca.
The original hotel, which was ensconced within a 486-hectare nature reserve, was built by Argentinean millionaire and art lover, Adán Diehl. Taken by the area’s beauty, he purchased a sizeable plot of land from the Costa i Llobera family for just 520,000 pesetas (a little over €3.000). The Hotel Formentor opened its doors in 1929 and welcomed a myriad of celebrity guests, including Winston Churchill, Audrey Hepburn, Grace Kelly, and the Dalai Lama. Today, it boasts a beautiful design and the modernity one would expect from a luxury resort bearing the Four Seasons name.
The hotel comprises 100 sleek, stylish accommodation options, including 31 suites – all with a comfortable terrace and many with plunge pools. The rooms are front-facing and enjoy the views of gardens, pines, and the sea. They are modern and nature-inspired, with light, sandy hues holding sway and all the creature comforts that guarantee a restful stay – sizeable beds, designer furniture items, and wooden fittings that align with the biophilic design concept. The lodgings range in size from around 40m2 (the size of the Garden- and Pine-View Rooms) to 126m2 (the Royal Suite). The latter houses three adults and one child or two adults and two children and features an expansive living room, separate dining room, and three bedrooms. Its extensive terrace with a private jetted tub is the perfect place from which to catch breathtaking Mediterranean views.
The array of dining options is as you would expect for a resort of this calibre. The Mediterranean restaurant, Mel, is named after the Catalan word for honey. Its menu is inspired by farm-to-table freshness and contains a host of scrumptious Mediterranean dishes. If you’re by the pool and prefer to keep things casual, head to the Quiosc Pool Restaurant & Bar and tuck into light snacks and refreshing drinks crafted with the finest ingredients. There is also the Xiringuito Beach Bar, smack bang on the Playa de Formentor. In the summer, you can savour satisfying snacks and drinks while enjoying the sea views. For a drink with chic company, we recommend Cercle, the lobby bar whose name pays homage to its circular shape. There are exciting openings lined up for 2025, including Shima (a Nikkei cuisine restaurant), Crocant (an artisan ice-cream shop), and Sospir (a pastry shop). Guests can also avail of the 24-hour in-room dining service.
The Four Seasons is home to a blissful spa, which celebrates the natural wonders that surround the resort. Guests can choose from many massage and skin treatments that embody an eco-beauty philosophy. The treatment rooms invite one to pause, rejuvenate, and reconnect with the profound healing powers of nature. If you are planning a romantic weekend, we recommend sharing side-by-side treatments with your partner and relaxing in an ensuite bathroom complete with its oversized tub and separate shower.
A stay at this hotel doesn’t just have to be about laying back. Energise your exercise routine at the 24-hour fitness centre, fitted with the latest Technogym equipment for cardio and weight training. You can also hone your fitness on the resort’s extensive hiking and biking trails, enjoy private yoga classes, or take a dip in any of the three heated pools. In the swimming areas, you will find comfortable lounge chairs, umbrellas for shade, and private cabanas. The friendly Four Seasons team brings guests fresh towels, iced water, cocktails, and complimentary treats – what’s not to love?