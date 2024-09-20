I arrived in the midday heat through a scrum of duty-free shops bizarrely composed of electrical goods. The dishwashing machines particularly amused me. I was soon to relax at my first hotel, the Wallawwa (www.thewallawwa.com). The island’s capital, Colombo features a number of iconic colonial-era hotels with the charm and romance of a bygone era. This one is 250 years old and now nine years into its renovated state. It has the feel very much of a house rather than a hotel and even calls itself ‘my house near Colombo’. It’s a great hideaway and resting spot being a mere 15-minute drive from the airport.

The next morning I set off for Ratnapura, the home of Sri Lankan jewellery, in the search for gems. The island has one of the widest varieties of precious stones with blue sapphires, star sapphires, rubies, garnets, moonstones, aquamarines, and topazes being just a dazzling handful.

In cutting across the island, I got to recognise the pattern of jungle encroaching on villages that then spilt out onto streets. The neon shop signs of the towns were already familiar to me from other Asian visits as were the locals as they went about their lives, sometimes a whole family to a bicycle.

I had a wonderful drive through stunning, diverse landscapes. One moment there were hills and jungle, the next paddy fields where strikingly thin and brilliantly white ibis birds pecked at worms and appeared in blissful harmony with their neighbours, the buffalo who even have the distinct word ‘gokuradiya’ for their action, meaning ‘the water in a hole made by its hoof.’

And so onwards and down south I ventured, onto the fishing town of Tangalle and the coast that meets the Indian Ocean, directly beyond which the next land is Antartica.

For along this strip of coast was the new Anantara resort (www.anantara.com). Anantara means ‘without end’ in Sanskrit echoing the hotel’s spirit of freedom, movement, and harmony. As a complex it has been thoroughly thought through. It’s cleverly landscaped and there’s something for everyone. Buggies take you to tennis courts or you can bicycle instead. Lounge chairs are actually fixed into two lengthy infinity pools proferring panoramic views over the ocean. And it’s mercifully mosquito free. Peace haven or ‘piece of heaven?’ It’s certainly pampering and tranquil.