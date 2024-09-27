Well, actually you’ll pass through the quaint village of Castro Marim first, and it’s well worth stopping here for the first of what should be many bicas (espressos), for the coffee is rich and syrupy in Portugal. Castro Marim is small, but you sense its former importance in the pretty houses, churches and squares, not to mention the mighty castle standing atop the hill looking back on to Spain. It all looks quintessentially Algarvean, which is to say southern Portuguese, and this will be the first but certainly not the last time that you get a sense of how similar and yet also how distinct this region is from Andalucía.

From Castro Marim, it is a few minutes to Vila Real, a town that borders the river at its mouth, but in its resort area of Monte Gordo also faces the Atlantic Ocean. You’ll find the wonderfully long and soft sandy beaches here that characterise large parts of the 150-kilometre long Algarvean coastline, but don’t miss out on Vila Real itself, with its pretty historic centre built along the river bank and around a classic main piazza, or praça, as they say here. Vila Real is also home to one of the most elegant boutique hotels in the Algarve, the Grand House Algarve, a beautifully restored classic building overlooking the river. It recaptures the history, wealth, and style of Portugal like few others, and ranks as an authentic experience for those less keen on generic resort hotels.