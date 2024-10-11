Food For Thought

One of the best examples of Czech Cafe Culture still exists at Café Imperial which was once the meeting spot for the city’s literati. Today, more than a century after it opened, it retains an unforgettable Grand Café style and atmosphere as I discovered when I went one night for dinner.

The interior décor is hugely impressive, an architectural gem full of unique ceramic decorations. The cafe’s owner and head chef, Zdenek Pohlreich is the ‘Gordon Ramsay’ of Czech cuisine, a culinary television personality, and prodigeous publisher of books as attested by the array of publications at the entrance to his café. He has other restaurants in town such as Divinis, an Italian theme and apparently among the best in Prague. But we’ll have to leave that for my next visit.

Another interesting culinary encounter was Štangl Restaurant, located in Forum Karlín, a taxi ride away from my hotel but worth the short trip for something different. This is a hipster haven, a loft-style restaurant that evolved organically from a bread shop and local eatery that is still located downstairs. Both serve locally sourced foods for brunch, lunch, and dinner.

I settled down for a six-course menu with wine pairings. For starters, I was supplied with a cold, wet towel for my hands and an almond oil moisteuriser closely followed by a panoply of perfect little dishes balanced with biological wines from the southern Moravia area which produces around 96 per cent of the country’s vineyards.

Štangl’s been open for a year and only has 36 seats so you feel you’re being personally looked after by the venerable team who busy themselves around the open plan kitchen, conferring and engaged in what was going on. The experience is quite unique and works very well. Even the cutlery and glasses are sourced from Czech companies working with local artists who produce fine implements, even wooden bowls and spoons although they were a bit ‘Fred Flinstone’ for me… but part of the appeal. Štangl Restaurant is part of the Ambiente Group and perhaps worth checking what else they do for your next visit.

I only stayed in Prague for four days and must admit, I did fit in three rounds of golf as is my want but I proved to myself that there’s a lot more to this popular city destination than the obvious. It was easy to discover an ‘alternative Prague’ and I strongly suggest you do the same.