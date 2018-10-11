Aída’s First Forays into Business

Aída, born and raised in Bilbao and educated at Northeastern University in Boston, tends to capture the messages life sends her; one senses she is very much an adventurer at heart, a person who is open to change as she lets inspiration rather than fear guide her every move. In Boston, Aída completed studies in business administration and marketing, graduating summa cum laude. Upon graduation she returned to Bilbao, keen to start a business. “I realised I needed to work alongside others. In Boston I completed an internship at Victoria’s Secret and in Bilbao I started working on the launch of the Sheraton Hotel. I began studying Spanish business protocol and was advised that if I wanted to eventually organise fashion shows, I could start out by modelling. I had modelled in Boston before so I thought ‘Why not?’. I joined a beauty contest and won Miss Vizcaya. Suddenly I became a public figure and I had to attend events, appear on TV, get up at 6pm to work out with my personal trainer then start working again on the Sheraton project. It was ‘intense’ to say the least!”

Telling it Like it is

Aída next made headlines when she told the judges of Miss España that she was not interested in taking home the title. “All the TV channels called me and asked me why I had opted out, but there were things I was uncomfortable with in that world. Moreover, I wanted to work on my career. I received an offer to fulfil the post of Marketing Director of the Palacio de Congresos de Monterey and i jumped at the chance. A year later, I returned to Bilbao and was keen to start a business from scratch. My company, Aída Aguirre (then called Infiniti Style) was born in 2004. I did everything, from A to Z, offering brands an integrated service that involved everything from advertising to branding, logo design, communications, PR, hostessing, event organisation and post event PR.” Aída landed great clients, thanks to the contacts she had made as Miss Vizcaya. One of her first clients was no less than Megapark: the biggest shopping centre in the North of Spain.

Birth of a Brand Ambassador

Aída blossomed into a brand ambassador for Bilbao, appearing on television and sharing information on exciting things going on in the City. “Brands began approaching me and asking me to wear their clothing or jewellery to events. While representing them at events I also organised everything from the launch of a golf course to organising weddings, presenting events and organising events. Her company was incredibly profitable yet Aída notes, “They saved money with me because I offered a very complete service; I even presented their events for them.”

Like many top companies, Aída’s suffered from the crisis, with some clients owing her quite a sum of money. Aída, a wise woman who reads the business environment well, decided to take a break. It was then that she noticed a new phenomenon: the rise of the female blogger. “I thought, ‘I know all the big brands and companies, I can do that.’” She was right! She initially found that some companies weren’t aware of the power of social media for brand awareness. “Back than, concepts such as hashtags and tagging were not common marketing terms,” she notes.