The swan song to a dying breed, or the future of automotive superiority? Alpine’s latest creation promises thrills behind the wheel over clinical straight-line speed, but it still punches well above its weight.
Words Sam Hexter, Photography courtesy of Alpine
In a world where automotive headlines are dominated by monstrous horsepower figures and the growing omnipresence of EVs, the Alpine A110 R Ultime arrives with something even rarer: soul. This is no brute-force hypercar, no sanitised electric space shuttle. It’s a precision instrument, tuned to the note of passion, nostalgia, and pure, unfiltered driving joy. And with just 110 examples built, it’s more unicorn than car. The A110 R Ultime isn’t just the final form of Alpine’s beloved A110 – it’s the mic drop.
Let’s start with the headline figures: 345 bhp (around 350 PS) and 420 Nm of shove. 0–100 km/h is met in just 3.8 seconds. But the numbers only tell part of the story. What makes the A110 R Ultime special is how it delivers its power. It’s not just fast – it’s alive. The mid-mounted 1.8-litre turbocharged engine is mated to a snappy 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. The throttle response is immediate. This pocket rocket is a true dance partner.
Lightweight construction is key to the performance, poise, and playfulness of the Ultime. Thanks to a frankly obsessive use of carbon fibre (hood, roof, rear window, diffuser, even the wheels) and some epic aerodynamic cutaways, the car weighs just 1,082 kg. That’s less than most modern hot hatches. And as we all know: less mass means more fun. The A110 R Ultime lives and breathes that philosophy.
At first glance, the stylish vehicle doesn’t scream for attention but there are real racing-inspired cues that set it apart from your typical A110. It’s elegant, low-slung, and aerodynamic in the most purposeful way. Every vent, fin, and curve has a reason to be there. That massive rear wing? Functional. The rear diffuser? Not just for show. Combined, the new aero parts add 160 kg of downforce, helping stick the car to the tarmac in every turn. This is form following function but looking stunning while doing it.
There’s a motorsport aggression baked into the Ultime’s presence. It wears its carbon elements like armour, and those laser-cut details, like the subtle but very cool number ‘110’ on the rear quarter panels, remind you this is the end of an era. If a car could wear a tuxedo and racing overalls at the same time, this would be it.
Step inside the crafted cabin and you’re greeted by two Sabelt carbon fibre racing seats with six-point harnesses. Clearly, this isn’t your average plush cruiser. The interior is swathed in dark Alcantara with contrast stitching that feels more couture than cockpit. There’s no infotainment overload, no glossy tablet screens to distract you – which, in my humble opinion, have become the absolute death of good interiors in modern automobiles – leaving you with just the essentials. A nod to the purists.
Every inch feels deliberate and considered. The flat-bottom steering wheel, the toggle switches, the bare-bones practicality. It all says: you’re here to drive. This isn’t about luxury in the traditional sense; it’s about the enrichment of the experience.
Want one? You might already be too late. With production limited to just 110 units worldwide, the A110 R Ultime is quietly slipping away into collectors’ garages. The price? Starting at around €265.000 and reaching €330.000 for those craving even more exclusivity via the Atelier Alpine personalisation program. And considering the performance on offer and the chance to own something truly rare, that starts to sound like a bit of a bargain. It’s the final page in Alpine’s petrol-powered love letter, after all.
You could compare the Ultime to the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS, with its flat-six scream and Germanic precision. Or the Lotus Emira, a similarly light-on-its-feet machine with British charm. Even the McLaren 570S makes for an interesting benchmark. But here’s the truth: none of them feel quite like the Alpine. The A110 R Ultime doesn’t try to beat them at their game – it changes the rules. It’s not about brute force, but balance. Not about digital wizardry, but analogue joy. It’s the kind of car that makes you take the long way home. Every time.
The Alpine A110 R Ultime is not just the final chapter of the A110 story – it’s the crescendo. A celebration of lightness, agility, and driving purity in an age of overcomplication. It’s the kind of car that reminds us why we fell in love with driving in the first place.
If this is Alpine’s last word before going electric, they’ve said it with a full heart and a deafening echo.
Power: 345 bhp and 420 Nm-torque
0-100km/h: 3.8 seconds
Top Speed: 285 km/h
Market Alternatives: Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS, Lotus Emira, McLaren 570S
Price: From €265.000 before local taxes