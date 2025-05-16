Every inch feels deliberate and considered. The flat-bottom steering wheel, the toggle switches, the bare-bones practicality. It all says: you’re here to drive. This isn’t about luxury in the traditional sense; it’s about the enrichment of the experience.

Want one? You might already be too late. With production limited to just 110 units worldwide, the A110 R Ultime is quietly slipping away into collectors’ garages. The price? Starting at around €265.000 and reaching €330.000 for those craving even more exclusivity via the Atelier Alpine personalisation program. And considering the performance on offer and the chance to own something truly rare, that starts to sound like a bit of a bargain. It’s the final page in Alpine’s petrol-powered love letter, after all.

You could compare the Ultime to the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS, with its flat-six scream and Germanic precision. Or the Lotus Emira, a similarly light-on-its-feet machine with British charm. Even the McLaren 570S makes for an interesting benchmark. But here’s the truth: none of them feel quite like the Alpine. The A110 R Ultime doesn’t try to beat them at their game – it changes the rules. It’s not about brute force, but balance. Not about digital wizardry, but analogue joy. It’s the kind of car that makes you take the long way home. Every time.

The Alpine A110 R Ultime is not just the final chapter of the A110 story – it’s the crescendo. A celebration of lightness, agility, and driving purity in an age of overcomplication. It’s the kind of car that reminds us why we fell in love with driving in the first place.

If this is Alpine’s last word before going electric, they’ve said it with a full heart and a deafening echo.