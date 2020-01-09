The list of Oscar nominees will be announced on January 7; as we go to print, the answer to Almodóvar’s plea for a nomination for his favourite actor is as yet unknown. The visionary director said that, “Antonio was recognised in Cannes because his performance was no less than extraordinary… different to anything he has done before with me or with any other director.

When I spoke with him prior to filming, he instantly realised that we would be veering away from the tone we had used in previous films. This film spoke of a person in another age group; one that was facing a very different situation to that of previous characters. The Cannes award was fair but it goes beyond that. To me, this film represents the rebirth of Antonio Banderas.”

The Essential team was privileged to have recently attended a press conference with Antonio Banderas. It was in November 2019, when the actor met with the media to present A Chorus Line – the classic Broadway musical that was, in many ways, the first-ever ‘reality show’ on Broadway – since the actors played themselves in what is essentially the story of one long, emotion-packed audition.

During the press conference, he made patent that he was very much focused on bringing the bright lights of the theatre to Málaga; of turning his birthplace into a cultural hub. Despite his forays into business and direction, he continues to be an actor from head to toe. In fact, in A Chorus Line (still on this month but sold-out now for a couple of months), he plays the lead – Zach, the dance company director whose decisions make or break the future of the talented dancers whose only wish is ‘to get that job’ so they can keep making a living from dancing.