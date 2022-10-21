“I grew up in Oklahoma and Missouri, and I just loved film. My folks would take us to the drive-in on summer nights, and we’d sit on the hood of the car. I just had this profound love for storytelling” – Brad Pitt

If you’ve ever watched a film like Grease, The Outsiders, or Cinema Paradiso in a drive-in theatre, then you know that this experience offers a unique sense of elation, freedom, and excitement. The food, ambience, people, and starry night sky all take on a protagonism that is absent in the far-more-staid world of indoor cinema. Those who are there for the movie can keep their eyes glued to the enormous screen while munching on popcorn and sipping on a drink. Meanwhile, teens and adults who are into mingling can meet at the food area.

Having grown up in Australia and caught films like Gallipoli (Peter Weir, 1982) in a drive-in, in my adult years I missed the sense of fun and independence that outdoor cinema guaranteed. I was, therefore, over the moon when I learned that Autocine Málaga Metrovacesa, the second largest drive-in theatre in Europe, had opened in October last year. The entrepreneurs behind the project, Tamara Istambul and Cristina Porta, launched their first drive-in five years ago (Autocine Madrid) and they have an ambitious plan to expand throughout the province of Andalucía.

An Impressive 16,000 m2 Of Fun

Autocine Málaga, which is located at the Polígono Industrial Guadalhorce, measures 16,000m2 and boasts a gigantic 250m2 screen, a 250-vehicle capacity, and 200 additional seats in front of the screen for those who prefer to enjoy their movies ‘Cinema Paradiso-style’. That’s the whole fun of Autocine Málaga: you don’t even need a car to enjoy an evening under the stars.