Sublim Is Sublime

The new beach club is the place to be with friends and family for those who like to soak up the sun with maximum comfort, reverberating DJ spun chill music, and quality eats and drinks just an order away. The ambience is refined with an Ibiza-style vibe that simply transports you to a better place.

On passing the reception, you will find yourself looking over the large swimming pool fronting the beach, with panoramic views across the Mediterranean. The venue is expansive and there are many areas to choose from in which to spend your day, whether on the myriad of umbrella shaded loungers on the beach, which also receive waiter service, or the super luxurious sun loungers surrounding the graceful palm-lined pool. If you are coming for lunch, dinner, or drinks, there are numerous seating options under elegant shade sails, in recessed areas and alcoves, or in the extensive interior of the restaurant which is fully open to the action.