If you have been driving past the Kempinski Hotel in the direction of Marbella, you will surely have noticed the imposing structures at the new Laguna Village with the impressive curling roofs, whose sweeping waves mimic the sea. Conjectured by iconic architectural firm, Archidom Studio, this is the setting for the trendy Sublim Beach Club, Kai Sushi Restaurant by Ricardo Sanz, and the Ecoalf boutique which offers a range of clothing from sustainable natural fibres.
Words James Sinclair, Photography Kevin Horn
Sublim Is Sublime
The new beach club is the place to be with friends and family for those who like to soak up the sun with maximum comfort, reverberating DJ spun chill music, and quality eats and drinks just an order away. The ambience is refined with an Ibiza-style vibe that simply transports you to a better place.
On passing the reception, you will find yourself looking over the large swimming pool fronting the beach, with panoramic views across the Mediterranean. The venue is expansive and there are many areas to choose from in which to spend your day, whether on the myriad of umbrella shaded loungers on the beach, which also receive waiter service, or the super luxurious sun loungers surrounding the graceful palm-lined pool. If you are coming for lunch, dinner, or drinks, there are numerous seating options under elegant shade sails, in recessed areas and alcoves, or in the extensive interior of the restaurant which is fully open to the action.
The tables are sturdy, supported by solid central pillars, providing ample leg room, and the wooden chairs are comfy. Green foliage is abundant, nicely separating zones, as is the use of wood in the building façades, beneath the roofing, and with the plush loungers.
Once seated, our party of four settled in for an idyllic afternoon with lunch. Sipping on chilled cocktails as we perused the menu, we were already feeling substantially chilled, with good conversation flowing naturally.
Food That Hits The Spot
It wasn’t too long before our starters arrived, consisting of a creamy Caesar salad with grilled chicken, a salad of roast beef with rocket and hazelnut dressing, sautéed clams and garlic, and Super Gilda de Bonito (white tuna), pickled pepper and olive skewer. These were so enticing that we could not resist tasting each others chosen selections.
Suitably primed, we were looking forward to the arrival of the main courses and our choices of Corvina Bilbaína and cherry tomatoes, Tarantella de Atún de Almadraba, Solomillo de Simmental with fresh herbs butter, and rigatoni with Jerusalem artichoke, boletus, and smoked radicchio certainly did not disappoint. Nor did the classical French fries which were finely sliced with the potato skin partially retained. Having seen one being served at a nearby table, we were sorely tempted to indulge in a shared paella, but that will have to wait for a return visit.
The drinks menu is very comprehensive with Champagne, wines, and cocktails to suit every palate and occasion as you would expect from a prestigious beach club. This is a place where you can equally chill or party.
Our sojourn gradually came to an end over coffee and shared desserts of chocolate, salted caramel and spices, passion fruit ice cream with a lovely passion fruit sauce, and the exotic wild fruit platter.
We will be back!
INFO
SUBLIM BEACH:
Open every day from 11:00 – 24:00, with the kitchen operating from 12:00 – 23:00. DON’T miss Saturday Rituals with invited DJs, drums and dancers.
AT LAGUNA:
CN 340 Km 159, Estepona.
Tel: (+34) 952 800 015
www.sublimbeach.com
KAI:
Open every day from 12:00 to 24:00 with the kitchen operating from 13:30 to 23:00.
www.lagunacostadelsol.com