A Joyous Place

Thanks to Anna, Wim, and the team of people that make Viluz special, this is a joyous place. The setting is beautiful, the food an exploration of taste sensations created by chef Jamie, who proves that natural food can be as delicious as anything a gourmet restaurant can put before you, and the experiences are as light or intense as you want them to be. “We don’t dictate to people here, but adapt to each person’s needs. Viluz is a place where you feel safe, full of relaxing and rejuvenating energy, which is why we have named the rooms after moon goddesses.” And wonderfully stylish they are, each with its own private terrace from which to enjoy the country views.

Viluz has been created to become your home of inner peace. Surrounded by beautiful greenery and the soothing sounds of gently cascading water, this tranquil haven offers a range of experiences designed to nurture your spirit. For those with a spiritual bent, yoga classes are offered at different levels of intensity, along with unique experiences like the Cacao Ceremony and the Inner Dance. These activities are crafted to provide anything from deep relaxation to significant personal insights. “It’s different for each person,” says Souraya Zouaoui, a key team member who helps set the tone for a stay that can range from simple rest and relaxation to a healthy detox, or even a more healing, holistic journey. All rooms and spaces at Viluz have been designed with one purpose in mind: to bring you the precious inner peace that you deserve to have. For those who wish to engage in more traditional activities, options like country hikes, mountain biking, and serene picnics by the little beach along the river are also available.

At Viluz, each and every one of these experiences is enjoyed in suitably inspiring settings, from the spectacular yoga pavilion set among the greenery to music recitals within a grove of trees, and dinner served at a large table against the backdrop of spectacular mountain scenery. Seated here, listening to the crickets gracing the nighttime as you look over the twinkling lights of Mijas Pueblo and Fuengirola, it is hard to imagine that such a serene, revitalising spot as this exists within close proximity to the heady nightlife of Marbella.

Anna and Wim, the entrepreneurial couple from Mechelen in Belgium, have created something truly special here, the realisation of an inspiration that came to Anna during the Covid lockdown in 2020. “Suddenly, a life of immersion in mindfulness and experience in corporate event management came together in one concept. I put it all down in a project presentation and it didn’t take long for my husband to share my enthusiasm. For a moment, we thought of Belgium, but having had a holiday home in Marbella for years, we just knew there had to be a beautiful country spot nearby where people could come to relax, revive, find new equilibrium and a renewed sense of purpose and joy.” It’s called Viluz, home of inner peace.