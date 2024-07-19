In an area better known for its glamorous hedonism, you could be surprised to discover an oasis of peace, harmony, and rejuvenating energy. In many ways, this holistic retreat is a beacon of light on the edge of Marbella.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Courtesy of Viluz
Just beyond La Mairena, a gate glides open to reveal the inner sanctum of a country estate. Viluz, named for lifegiving light, is a finca that sprawls over four hectares of land at a point where the municipalities of Marbella, Mijas, and Ojen meet. It stands upon a hillside that overlooks the wooded suburbs of La Mairena, the mountains leading to valleys that flow towards the coast, as well as Fuengirola, Mijas, and the beginnings of the Sierra de las Nieves national park.
This is a country retreat, just a few minutes from the coastal area and yet in a completely different world. When you stroll through the Mediterranean gardens – part of which are inspired by Yves Saint Laurent’s Majorelle gardens in Marrakech – you become aware that you’re in the midst of nature. The sights and sounds of the countryside surround you, from big skies and endless mountain ranges to the song of birds and the chirping of crickets.
Here you actually hear the wind, how it rustles through the leaves of trees and plants, and caresses your skin. In this spot time doesn’t stand still, but it does slow down – deliciously so. Viluz is not a country hotel. It is a holistic retreat, the perfect answer for people on whom the demands of work and modern life have begun to take a toll. If you’re stressed, worn out, and are beginning to lose your spark, this is the place to get it back – a paradise on the edge of Marbella.
Heart And Soul
One of the key things that makes Viluz so special is its ambience, or energy, something you begin to notice shortly after arriving. The tastefully renovated country house combines Andalusian architecture with Provençal and Moorish touches to create a stylish and exclusive rustic chic feel. Its soft-edged lines are purposely rounded to provide a less rigid, more natural and organic look and feel.
Viluz is a gorgeous place, with its elegant gardens, intimate patios, panoramic views, and superb interior spaces. This is a five-star retreat, but to tell the truth it feels even better than it looks, as you can just sense the heart and soul, and the love that has gone into its creation. “We wanted to respect and revive its classic Andalusian essence within an ambience of well-being and harmony,” says Anna Cammaer, who founded and runs Viluz together with her husband Wim.
Not only did they transform it into the beautiful country retreat it is today, but the couple also filled Viluz with positive energy and have created an oasis of harmony and peace in the hills just outside Marbella. “I started to become interested in a healthy, holistic way of life at a young age, while still at university,” says Anna. “I wanted to avoid becoming like the many people I saw who were dependent upon medicine, living unhealthy lives and fighting off depression, so from that moment on I began learning about healthy diets, mindfulness, and how to lead a balanced life.”
A Joyous Place
Thanks to Anna, Wim, and the team of people that make Viluz special, this is a joyous place. The setting is beautiful, the food an exploration of taste sensations created by chef Jamie, who proves that natural food can be as delicious as anything a gourmet restaurant can put before you, and the experiences are as light or intense as you want them to be. “We don’t dictate to people here, but adapt to each person’s needs. Viluz is a place where you feel safe, full of relaxing and rejuvenating energy, which is why we have named the rooms after moon goddesses.” And wonderfully stylish they are, each with its own private terrace from which to enjoy the country views.
Viluz has been created to become your home of inner peace. Surrounded by beautiful greenery and the soothing sounds of gently cascading water, this tranquil haven offers a range of experiences designed to nurture your spirit. For those with a spiritual bent, yoga classes are offered at different levels of intensity, along with unique experiences like the Cacao Ceremony and the Inner Dance. These activities are crafted to provide anything from deep relaxation to significant personal insights. “It’s different for each person,” says Souraya Zouaoui, a key team member who helps set the tone for a stay that can range from simple rest and relaxation to a healthy detox, or even a more healing, holistic journey. All rooms and spaces at Viluz have been designed with one purpose in mind: to bring you the precious inner peace that you deserve to have. For those who wish to engage in more traditional activities, options like country hikes, mountain biking, and serene picnics by the little beach along the river are also available.
At Viluz, each and every one of these experiences is enjoyed in suitably inspiring settings, from the spectacular yoga pavilion set among the greenery to music recitals within a grove of trees, and dinner served at a large table against the backdrop of spectacular mountain scenery. Seated here, listening to the crickets gracing the nighttime as you look over the twinkling lights of Mijas Pueblo and Fuengirola, it is hard to imagine that such a serene, revitalising spot as this exists within close proximity to the heady nightlife of Marbella.
Anna and Wim, the entrepreneurial couple from Mechelen in Belgium, have created something truly special here, the realisation of an inspiration that came to Anna during the Covid lockdown in 2020. “Suddenly, a life of immersion in mindfulness and experience in corporate event management came together in one concept. I put it all down in a project presentation and it didn’t take long for my husband to share my enthusiasm. For a moment, we thought of Belgium, but having had a holiday home in Marbella for years, we just knew there had to be a beautiful country spot nearby where people could come to relax, revive, find new equilibrium and a renewed sense of purpose and joy.” It’s called Viluz, home of inner peace.