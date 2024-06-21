Ocean Club has officially opened its doors, with a busy season lined up for locals and international travellers. As Marbella’s premier beach frontline club, it plays host to a wide array of discerning clients from across the globe, who are used to indulging their sense of taste at some of the world’s finest establishments. They come to Ocean Club to relax, imbibe the salty sea air, and enjoy excellent food. Indeed, for many visitors, the cuisine is the heart of the Ocean Club experience. Thankfully, the reins of its restaurant, AMAÏ by OC, are in the capable hands of Andreas Nygren – the Creative Food Director who is also in charge of the Ocean Club’s other beach restaurant, Dune, and who provides advice and support to the group’s third restaurant, Zozoï.
Words Marisa Cutillas, Photography Courtesy Of Ocean Club
Andreas is a Swedish chef who has immersed himself in international cuisine from the start of his career. He helped launch the Purobeach brand in Mallorca and has worked in top-of-the-line restaurants in Paris and Sweden. “One of my chefs was part of the Swedish Olympic team,” he says with pride. He was also part of the team Mårten Trotzig restaurant in Stockholm, which received a Bib Gourmand rating from the Michelin Guide, and he formed part of the implementation team of Thomas Keller restaurants and menus onboard Seabourn ships. Indeed, one of the most defining experiences of his earlier career was working on luxury cruise ships for both Seabourn and Silversea. He recalls the challenges of pleasing diners from dozens of countries, all of whom expected the very best…
Andreas delivered, turning this challenge into one of his core values as a chef: fulfilling diners’ expectations.
Despite having the undoubtedly challenging task of running three restaurants, Andreas is characteristically calm, despite his busy schedule.
I ask him what he has lined up for Ocean Club this season and he answers, “At Ocean Club, we are once again serving the dishes clients demand the most of a beach club, such as pizza, pasta, sushi, and dishes from all over the world. We adjust and fine-tune the menu every season so that there are always new, exciting varieties of international dishes.” There are many enticing dishes to look forward to this year, including the lobster ravioli with golden caviar and seafood broth, the Almadraba tuna tataki marinated in cucumber, wakame, chilli, sesame, ponzu and mango, and the tempting dessert trio called Delicious. The latter comprises an apple and vanilla liquor crumble, Baileys tiramisu, and frozen Amaretto sour.
Exciting things are also going on at Zozoï, primarily the incorporation of a new Chef de Cuisine, Anthony Van Wesemael. “I would like to highlight the work of the Chefs de Cuisine of each of the three establishments. Anthony is doing fabulously at Zozoï, as are Vasilka Petrova in Dune and Luke Otterburn at Ocean Club.” As a Creative Food Director, Andreas needs to have a team he can count on, and he beams with pride at the work ethic and passion of this talented group of professionals.
I ask Andreas what we can expect at Zozoï this season and he answers, “Zozoï serves predominantly Belgian cuisine with a slight French influence. It is a classic in the Old Town and the owners want to maintain its ethos, while consistently aiming to improve its product. As for new dishes, one that stands out is the brown shrimp coquette, which is a Belgian classic.” With respect to Dune, he explains, “The entire menu has changed. We have moved in a more international direction this year. As is the case in all three establishments, we are focusing on a shared dining experience. For instance, the menu at Dune now has dishes like the prawn taco, ceviche, and salads, which are ideal for sharing.”
“Food is our common ground, a universal experience.”
James Beard
Andreas stays at the top of his game by travelling, a pastime shared by Ocean Club’s owners. “I’ve travelled extensively over my years as a chef, which has led me to appreciate authentic food from all over the world – when I worked in the luxury cruise industry, I travelled north to south and east to west. I would try regional dishes and come back home and recreate them using authentic ingredients and techniques while also aiming to add my creative touch.”
His love of great food is matched by his interest in building a happy, motivated team. “Everyone on the team contributes. I aim to promote a sense of togetherness. Rather than hiring external candidates, we promote candidates from within the company, giving each of our employees the chance to grow.
It requires energy as we need to train them, but it is also fulfilling because through teaching, I continue to learn. Promoting in-house ensures that the staff remains inspired and motivated and remain with us for the long term.” After a hectic season at Ocean Club, some staff take a much-merited break, while others decide to hone their craft at Zozoï or Dune. “Working at another establishment allows them to learn new things and see different ways of service.”
Andreas is, as always, infinitely grateful to his employers. “We are very lucky because we have owners who supply us with the tools we need to be successful. Firstly, they are open to communication and feedback. They travel the world and frequent the very best venues, bringing back their experiences and asking us for specific things. They trust that we have the company’s best interest at heart, which creates a bond that grows stronger as the years go by. The second factor that makes work so fulfilling is autonomy; the freedom to make decisions. They don’t impose any limits, so long as we produce quality. This gives us an opportunity to stand out not only for the food but for the dining experience as a whole.”