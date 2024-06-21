I ask him what he has lined up for Ocean Club this season and he answers, “At Ocean Club, we are once again serving the dishes clients demand the most of a beach club, such as pizza, pasta, sushi, and dishes from all over the world. We adjust and fine-tune the menu every season so that there are always new, exciting varieties of international dishes.” There are many enticing dishes to look forward to this year, including the lobster ravioli with golden caviar and seafood broth, the Almadraba tuna tataki marinated in cucumber, wakame, chilli, sesame, ponzu and mango, and the tempting dessert trio called Delicious. The latter comprises an apple and vanilla liquor crumble, Baileys tiramisu, and frozen Amaretto sour.

Exciting things are also going on at Zozoï, primarily the incorporation of a new Chef de Cuisine, Anthony Van Wesemael. “I would like to highlight the work of the Chefs de Cuisine of each of the three establishments. Anthony is doing fabulously at Zozoï, as are Vasilka Petrova in Dune and Luke Otterburn at Ocean Club.” As a Creative Food Director, Andreas needs to have a team he can count on, and he beams with pride at the work ethic and passion of this talented group of professionals.

I ask Andreas what we can expect at Zozoï this season and he answers, “Zozoï serves predominantly Belgian cuisine with a slight French influence. It is a classic in the Old Town and the owners want to maintain its ethos, while consistently aiming to improve its product. As for new dishes, one that stands out is the brown shrimp coquette, which is a Belgian classic.” With respect to Dune, he explains, “The entire menu has changed. We have moved in a more international direction this year. As is the case in all three establishments, we are focusing on a shared dining experience. For instance, the menu at Dune now has dishes like the prawn taco, ceviche, and salads, which are ideal for sharing.”