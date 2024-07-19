Originally designed as a private domain, Monte Mayor long lay a little forgotten on the periphery of Marbella. Now this valley paradise in the hills between Estepona and Benahavís is being discovered, and loved.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Kevin Horn
When Sean Woolley, founder and CEO of Cloud Nine Spain, first drove into the hills past the Marbella Club Golf Resort, he’d heard of Monte Mayor but wasn’t too sure what to expect. Passing through the barrier at the entrance to this country estate his eyes widened as he took in a gorgeous, wooded valley dotted with large villas. Reaching his destination, he turned round and there it was, one of the most beautiful vistas to be had on the Costa del Sol. From this vantage point, on the terrace of a Monte Mayor villa, Sean surveyed the green valley, hills that rolled down to the coast, the shoreline as it swept towards Gibraltar, and across swathes of sea the peaks of North Africa.
“I fell in love,” says Sean. “Having gone there to sell a property, I ended up buying one and moving to what feels like paradise for me and the other residents of Monte Mayor.” This hill club area, which was originally created as a private retreat by two millionaire friends, measures over 330 hectares of wooded hills, green valley areas, and panoramic ridges. “The average plot size is 3,000 square metres, with 12% above-ground, internal build volume, which makes for beautiful, spacious villas that offer peace, privacy and of course those amazing views.” Sean compares Monte Mayor to El Madroñal and the neighbouring Marbella Club Golf Resort to La Zagaleta, and like those highly established and prestigious country clubs on the east side of Benahavís, the extensive nature here is also roamed by deer, rabbits, and wild boar, with eagles spotted overhead.
“Monte Mayor is not as consolidated as El Madroñal or La Zagaleta, it is a country club in the making, so still a little while behind those two in its development, but herein sit the opportunities and people are becoming aware of it.” They are drawn by the quality of life in an area that still offers peace and nature on the edge of an ever more accessible Golden Triangle (Marbella, Benahavís, and Estepona), but also by its value for money and investment potential. “There is still a good choice of building plots available, and at considerably lower prices than other comparable areas along the Costa del Sol, which gives you more home for your money.”
A Paradise In Vogue
As the coast develops and fills up, so beauty spots such as Monte Mayor that were once considered a little remote become not only more accessible but also increasingly appealing. “Monte Mayor will never become built up, the permitted densities are too low for that, but already we’re seeing the critical mass being created for a country club community, with some wonderful new villas having been built in recent times and an original townhouse complex being snapped up.” Currently, there are 23 villas under construction, ranging from the modern homes of Vitae Villas to more rustic-inspired contemporary homes, and a new extension to the townhouse ‘pueblo’ is under plan.
“There remains more room for development, and as a community we are looking at ways of adding new amenities such as renovating tennis courts and other sports and leisure facilities.” One of the key elements of this is the social hub that is forming at the entrance to the community. The elegant clubhouse here is home to a series of services that are highly prized by the community. They include a convenience store, a reception, and a clubhouse area where Sean has his office. Catering and hospitality specialist Marco Hipke has created an inviting eatery and meeting point here that is stylish and cosy inside and offers spectacular views across the valley and hills of Monte Mayor. “It’s become the hub of the community,” says Marco, who owns the Dutch bakery in La Heredia and knows the business inside out. “I’ve run a good number of diverse restaurants and hospitality businesses in The Netherlands, Austria, France, and now also Spain, but few are as pleasant to be in as here in Monte Mayor.”
The ambience is tasteful and relaxed, the menu light and refreshing, and the setting hard to equal. “One thing you notice the minute you arrive in Monte Mayor is the sense of peace and tranquility that overcomes you,” says Marco, who appreciates this quality within an increasingly busy Costa del Sol. “Everything is close by, but here you’re in a private domain, like a paradise valley.” Because relationships with neighbouring communities are good, their residents and those of Monte Mayor enjoy one another’s amenities, which include a variety of restaurants, golf courses, horse riding facilities, security, and also venues for private events, such as the clubhouse at the entrance to Monte Mayor. “We can lay on private and corporate events and parties,” says Marco, who provides a classic food truck in the atmospheric courtyard that adds a fun finishing touch to this appealing setting which is also home to another elegant and somewhat unexpected feature, a top class art gallery.
Indeed, you will very likely be surprised to learn that Monte Mayor is home to one of the finest art collections on the Costa del Sol, courtesy of Artemis Global Art, which provides an international platform where the work of Dutch painters, sculptors, designers, and other creative souls is exhibited worldwide. There is a very special ‘look and feel’ approach, resulting in a unique environment for art to be enjoyed, appreciated, and acquired. A selection of the very best Dutch contemporary artists, who have all received international acclaim, can now be found at Monte Mayor where you can enjoy the colourful paintings of Ton Schulten and Gert van Reenen, as well as the sculptures of Jan Pater.
Recently Mila Pierce has joined Artemis as Artist in Residence, a highly skilled artist herself. She contributes her own evocative, textural works inspired by her childhood in Lattvia and experiences around the world. “It’s a fantastic setting in which to work, surrounded by nature and an ambience that relaxes people and produces good energy,” says Mila. She loves to work with sand as a textural medium, creating labyrinths that capture the eye and fascinate the spirit.
“Monte Mayor is a place in motion. It is upwardly mobile with new people building beautiful villas here,” adds Sean, “but as we expand and create the critical mass needed to also develop the sports, leisure, and social amenities typical of a country club environment, we’re also mindful of the fact that we don’t want our paradise valley to change too much. It may sound a little selfish, but while we’re happy to share it with others and welcome new members to our community, we’re very pleased that this is one place that cannot be overdeveloped. That is the ultimate safeguard of the lifestyle we enjoy and which is becoming all the more appreciated.”
INFO
Cloud Nine Spain Dedicated Monte Mayor Website
WhatsApp: (+34) 692 254 432
Email: sean@cloudninespain.com
www.montemayorsales.com
Nova Art Café
Tel: (+34) 952 937 101
www.facebook.com/groups/7703452383038528
Artemis Global Art Gallery
Antonia Guzman (office manager)
Tel: (+34) 670 640 243
www.artemisglobalart.com