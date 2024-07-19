When Sean Woolley, founder and CEO of Cloud Nine Spain, first drove into the hills past the Marbella Club Golf Resort, he’d heard of Monte Mayor but wasn’t too sure what to expect. Passing through the barrier at the entrance to this country estate his eyes widened as he took in a gorgeous, wooded valley dotted with large villas. Reaching his destination, he turned round and there it was, one of the most beautiful vistas to be had on the Costa del Sol. From this vantage point, on the terrace of a Monte Mayor villa, Sean surveyed the green valley, hills that rolled down to the coast, the shoreline as it swept towards Gibraltar, and across swathes of sea the peaks of North Africa.

“I fell in love,” says Sean. “Having gone there to sell a property, I ended up buying one and moving to what feels like paradise for me and the other residents of Monte Mayor.” This hill club area, which was originally created as a private retreat by two millionaire friends, measures over 330 hectares of wooded hills, green valley areas, and panoramic ridges. “The average plot size is 3,000 square metres, with 12% above-ground, internal build volume, which makes for beautiful, spacious villas that offer peace, privacy and of course those amazing views.” Sean compares Monte Mayor to El Madroñal and the neighbouring Marbella Club Golf Resort to La Zagaleta, and like those highly established and prestigious country clubs on the east side of Benahavís, the extensive nature here is also roamed by deer, rabbits, and wild boar, with eagles spotted overhead.

“Monte Mayor is not as consolidated as El Madroñal or La Zagaleta, it is a country club in the making, so still a little while behind those two in its development, but herein sit the opportunities and people are becoming aware of it.” They are drawn by the quality of life in an area that still offers peace and nature on the edge of an ever more accessible Golden Triangle (Marbella, Benahavís, and Estepona), but also by its value for money and investment potential. “There is still a good choice of building plots available, and at considerably lower prices than other comparable areas along the Costa del Sol, which gives you more home for your money.”