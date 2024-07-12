The last villa to be released within a select community of architecturally styled and beautifully decorated homes, this property on the Golden Mile is a fine example of contemporary design and finishing. It features advanced engineering and construction to offer a modern lifestyle option in what has been confirmed as the most desired location on the Costa del Sol, within a stroll of the coastal pathway and the beach.

From here, you can easily access Marbella town and Puerto Banús, always with the impressive La Concha Mountain as a backdrop. A series of exclusive beach clubs and seaside restaurants are dotted along the way, with the Marbella Club, Puente Romano resort hotel, and the golf courses of Nueva Andalucía close by. For all that it is so central at the heart of Marbella, this privileged enclave is a private oasis of tranquillity in the most upcoming part of the Golden Mile, Marbella’s top address where great demand and a shortage of available properties is driving prices up – having risen 100 per cent for new properties over the past three years. This property’s very reasonable price in comparison with others on the Golden Mile makes it an excellent investment as well as a lifestyle opportunity in an area where price growth is dynamic.

All About Style

The villas within this small, secure community were from the outset conceived from a boutique perspective. As a result, the qualities are superb and the attention to detail involves engineering, materials, and construction methods as well as architectural styling and interior furnishing. The exterior design is what catches your eye first, but enter the home and the standard of finishing and décor add the final touches to a wonderful interior flow that defines the house.

Stylish, comfortable living between Marbella’s three iconic reference points – the sea, La Concha Mountain, and the fairways of the Golf Valley – makes this a highly desirable home within the region’s finest address, a combination of factors that set the Vasari villa apart. Not surprisingly, the developers have paid homage to such a prized location with a design-led project that adds value to a prime setting near the sea.