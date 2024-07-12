Boutique developers Vasari have earned a reputation for design-led homes that stand out for quality over quantity. This singular architectural and interior styling project is a prime example.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Courtesy of Engel & Völkers
Boutique developers Vasari have earned a reputation for design-led homes that stand out for quality over quantity. This singular architectural and interior styling project is a prime example.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Courtesy of Engel & Völkers
The last villa to be released within a select community of architecturally styled and beautifully decorated homes, this property on the Golden Mile is a fine example of contemporary design and finishing. It features advanced engineering and construction to offer a modern lifestyle option in what has been confirmed as the most desired location on the Costa del Sol, within a stroll of the coastal pathway and the beach.
From here, you can easily access Marbella town and Puerto Banús, always with the impressive La Concha Mountain as a backdrop. A series of exclusive beach clubs and seaside restaurants are dotted along the way, with the Marbella Club, Puente Romano resort hotel, and the golf courses of Nueva Andalucía close by. For all that it is so central at the heart of Marbella, this privileged enclave is a private oasis of tranquillity in the most upcoming part of the Golden Mile, Marbella’s top address where great demand and a shortage of available properties is driving prices up – having risen 100 per cent for new properties over the past three years. This property’s very reasonable price in comparison with others on the Golden Mile makes it an excellent investment as well as a lifestyle opportunity in an area where price growth is dynamic.
All About Style
The villas within this small, secure community were from the outset conceived from a boutique perspective. As a result, the qualities are superb and the attention to detail involves engineering, materials, and construction methods as well as architectural styling and interior furnishing. The exterior design is what catches your eye first, but enter the home and the standard of finishing and décor add the final touches to a wonderful interior flow that defines the house.
Stylish, comfortable living between Marbella’s three iconic reference points – the sea, La Concha Mountain, and the fairways of the Golf Valley – makes this a highly desirable home within the region’s finest address, a combination of factors that set the Vasari villa apart. Not surprisingly, the developers have paid homage to such a prized location with a design-led project that adds value to a prime setting near the sea.
Modern Meets Timelessness
Modern architecture is by tradition defined by sleek, rectangular lines and crisp white tones. The villa features these, but enriched with the honey tones and richly marbled texture of natural stone – added here not just as a detail but in the form of an imposing entrance that provides the villa with its characteristic feature. It sets the tone from the moment you approach, always against the backdrop of La Concha Mountain, views of which accompany you from all angles.
This is certainly true of the garden, whose Mediterranean landscaping offers the perfect opportunity to view the mountainous landmark from a variety of vantage points. Set upon three levels, this newly finished five-bedroom, six-bathroom property offers just over 1,000 square metres of built space on a plot of 2,105 square metres. The living areas comprise a total of 630 square metres, including a spacious lounge, dining and kitchen lifestyle zone that flows the one into the other and continues out into an outdoor space.
The lower floor features a bedroom suite and the setting in which to create a gym, spa, home cinema, or combined entertainment area, as well as a generously proportioned garage. You enter the home on the ground floor, passing the imposing sandstone entrance marked by its slanted pillars, whose gradient interacts with the right angles of the surrounding walls. It adds a sense of occasion every time you arrive home.
A Private Domain
One of just a few villas within a select community, this home is a perfect blend of form and function, where elegance abounds in support of lifestyle enjoyment. The main floor is dedicated to living spaces, where the living room, dining area, and top-specification kitchen merge into one another within an open plan distribution. Panoramic floor to ceiling windows reveal stunning mountain views and slide open to allow access to a large, covered terrace overlooking the garden and swimming pool.
From here, you can relax, unwind, and socialise as you watch the children play by the pool, but it is not the only part of the villa dedicated to quality of life, as the rooftop provides the amenities for a rather privileged way of living. These include a jacuzzi, solarium, barbecue area, bar, lounging and dining spaces, as well as sunbathing area from which to soak up the Costa del Sol sun while taking in those sea and mountain views. Seen from here, they are particularly impressive.
The first floor is home to the private quarters, including two comfortable bedroom suites and a master bedroom with luxurious bathroom and dressing area, not to mention inspiring vistas of the surroundings. The angled architecture continues on the coving that frames the large terrace of the master suite, creating a sense of symmetry with the main entrance on the other side of the property, and an element of visual detail and playfulness that many modern homes lack.
Fine Styling
Sold furnished, the villa is as much an exercise in interior styling as it is in exterior architectural design, and it shows in the quality and choice of the furnishings and the combination of tones, textures, and styles within the house. Timeless meets modern inside and out in this spacious contemporary home set between golf and mountain views at a short stroll from the sea. Marbella and Puerto Banús are just minutes away, but you wouldn’t notice it from within this peaceful private enclave on the Golden Mile. The fact that it is located within the most up and coming part of Marbella’s top address adds further investment potential to a boutique project defined by comfort and style.
INFO
Engel & Völkers, Exclusive sales agency of Villas Virrey
Local 5, La Poveda, Blvd. Principe Alfonso de Hohenlohe, Marbella
info@virreyvillas.com
www.virreyvillas.com