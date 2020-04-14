FLOWER POWER

‘The earth laughs in flowers’, wrote the poet philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson, and the laughter doesn’t come louder than Andalucía, with more species than anywhere else in Europe in bloom at once.

Wild flowers stipple fields like a Monet masterpiece, the grass is as green as the flag of Andalucía, lavender grows like weeds or is tamed in dazzling purple-striped fields for sale to garden centres and use in antiseptics, air fresheners and stress-relieving pot pourris. And scarlet corn poppies peep timidly from hedgerows or run riot across entire fields in the cooler foothills of the Sierra Nevada. Spain is also the world’s biggest cultivator of opium poppies, after Australia, grown at classified locations for pharmaceutical use and for the poppy seeds on your burger bun!

April is also cherry blossom time. These frothy pink and white trees aren’t exclusive to Japan – Spain is the third largest cultivator of cherries in Europe after Turkey and Italy. AIfarnate, the highest village in Málaga province, is known as Andalucía’s Valle del Jerte after the area in Extremadura that produces the most.

For much of this biodiversity, we have the Moors to thank. They spent seven centuries recreating the garden paradise of Al-Andalus according to ideology of the Koran. ‘Bread feeds the body, indeed, but flowers feed also the soul’. It’s a good thought.