Bentley Continental Supersports

Weight reduction plays a defining role in this shift, and Bentley has been unusually ruthless by its own standards. The hybrid system is gone, as is the all-wheel-drive hardware. An aluminium roof has been replaced with a lighter carbon-fibre panel, while sound insulation has been reduced and certain driver-assistance systems quietly removed. Lightweight sports seats and pared-back cabin hardware further contribute to the diet. Even the rear seats have been deleted entirely, replaced by a carbon-fibre rear structure that underlines the car’s performance-first philosophy.

The result is a Continental that reportedly tips the scales at under 2,000 kg – still substantial by sports-car standards, but in Bentley terms, a significant shift. More importantly, this reduction in mass should have a meaningful impact on how the car behaves on the road. The Supersports is expected to feel noticeably sharper than previous Continentals, with a newfound sense of agility that suggests a car that’s more alert, more responsive, and more willing to engage on a demanding stretch of tarmac.

Acceleration to 100 km/h is quoted at 3.7 seconds, with a top speed beyond 310 km/h, but the Supersports’ appeal isn’t defined by straight-line numbers alone. What’s more intriguing is how Bentley’s engineers have rebalanced the experience around rear-wheel drive and reduced mass. This is a Continental that looks set to reward precision rather than passive inputs – one designed to be driven, not delegated.

Braking capability appears equally serious. The Supersports is equipped with the most powerful braking system ever fitted to a Bentley, featuring vast carbon-ceramic discs and multi-piston callipers. The expectation is for immense stopping power delivered with consistency and confidence, providing the reassurance needed to fully exploit the car’s performance envelope.