Bentley Continental Supersports

There are moments when a manufacturer reminds the world who they really are. The Continental Supersports looks set to be one of those moments; a Bentley that steps away from restraint, strips back the filters, and reconnects luxury with raw, unapologetic speed.
Words Sam Hexter, Photography Courtesy of Bentley
There are moments when a manufacturer reminds the world who they really are. The Continental Supersports looks set to be one of those moments; a Bentley that steps away from restraint, strips back the filters, and reconnects luxury with raw, unapologetic speed.
Words Sam Hexter, Photography Courtesy of Bentley
In an era of electrification and digital polish, this is a grand tourer that appears to prioritise feel over finesse, drama over diplomacy, and driver involvement over everything else.
Bentley’s decision to revive the Supersports name is not a nostalgic exercise. It signals a deliberate recalibration of what the Continental range can be when comfort is no longer the primary objective. On paper at least, this is shaping up to be the most focused, aggresssive, and emotionally charged Continental ever built.
At its core sits a heavily reworked 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8, free from hybrid assistance, producing 657 bhp and 800 Nm of torque. Crucially, that power is sent exclusively to the rear wheels, marking the first time a modern Continental has abandoned all-wheel drive. The effect should be transformative. Without the safety net of front-axle traction or electric intervention, the Supersports promises a level of engagement rarely associated with the marque. Throttle responses are expected to be sharper, steering feel cleaner, and the overall driving experience more transparent than any recent Continental.
Weight reduction plays a defining role in this shift, and Bentley has been unusually ruthless by its own standards. The hybrid system is gone, as is the all-wheel-drive hardware. An aluminium roof has been replaced with a lighter carbon-fibre panel, while sound insulation has been reduced and certain driver-assistance systems quietly removed. Lightweight sports seats and pared-back cabin hardware further contribute to the diet. Even the rear seats have been deleted entirely, replaced by a carbon-fibre rear structure that underlines the car’s performance-first philosophy.
The result is a Continental that reportedly tips the scales at under 2,000 kg – still substantial by sports-car standards, but in Bentley terms, a significant shift. More importantly, this reduction in mass should have a meaningful impact on how the car behaves on the road. The Supersports is expected to feel noticeably sharper than previous Continentals, with a newfound sense of agility that suggests a car that’s more alert, more responsive, and more willing to engage on a demanding stretch of tarmac.
Acceleration to 100 km/h is quoted at 3.7 seconds, with a top speed beyond 310 km/h, but the Supersports’ appeal isn’t defined by straight-line numbers alone. What’s more intriguing is how Bentley’s engineers have rebalanced the experience around rear-wheel drive and reduced mass. This is a Continental that looks set to reward precision rather than passive inputs – one designed to be driven, not delegated.
Braking capability appears equally serious. The Supersports is equipped with the most powerful braking system ever fitted to a Bentley, featuring vast carbon-ceramic discs and multi-piston callipers. The expectation is for immense stopping power delivered with consistency and confidence, providing the reassurance needed to fully exploit the car’s performance envelope.
Visually, the Supersports looks exactly as it should. The familiar Continental silhouette remains, but it has been sharpened and hardened in every direction. Carbon fibre dominates the exterior, from the aggressive front splitter to the fixed rear wing and sculpted diffuser. The stance is wider, lower, and more purposeful, with forged 22-inch wheels filling the arches and hinting at the intent beneath. It doesn’t shout like an Italian supercar, but it certainly doesn’t whisper. This is confidence, not flamboyance.
Inside, the focus is unmistakable. The cabin remains beautifully finished, but the emphasis has shifted from indulgence to intent. Deeply bolstered seats trimmed in leather and Dinamica suggest a more immersive driving position, while carbon fibre replaces traditional veneers throughout. Subtle Supersports badging and numbered plaques quietly reinforce the car’s exclusivity. It still feels unmistakably Bentley – just leaner, sharper, and more resolutely driver-focused.
What ultimately defines the Continental Supersports is not a single headline figure, but the way its decisions appear to align. By stripping weight, simplifying the drivetrain, and sharpening the chassis, Bentley has created what is billed as the lightest Continental ever – and potentially its most physical and expressive. This is a car that promises to feel taut where others feel plush, alert where others glide, and unapologetically muscular in both stance and intent.
Visually and dynamically, the Supersports trades elegance for menace. Its widened track, exposed carbon fibre, and fixed aero give it a brutish, almost confrontational presence, while the rear-drive layout and pared-back mass suggest it should drive with the same intensity it projects. It may still wear a Bentley badge, but this is no boulevard cruiser. The Continental Supersports looks like a heavyweight that’s been put on a ruthless training regime – leaner, angrier, and finally ready to show its teeth.
Power: 657 bhp
Torque: 800 Nm
0-100km/h: 3.7 seconds
Top Speed: 310 km/h
Market Alternatives: Ferrari Roma, Aston Martin DBS, Porsche 911 Turbo S
Price: From approximately €350.000 before local taxes (estimated)