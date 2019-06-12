This area had become more accessible since the completion of the El Chorro train station in 1866, with direct links to Cordoba, which is one of the main reasons for its increased development at this time. The train station can still be seen during the walk today, where a few trains stop by the exit of the walk. For those travelling to the site by train, buses are conveniently available to take you to the start of the walk for a small additional fee. If driving to the trek by car, these buses can also take you back to the start once you have completed the journey; the ideal place to park your car with plenty of parking on offer.

This trek hasn’t always been a walk in the park though. It became severely neglected due to lack of maintenance, and given its location in the mountains it was inevitable that the route would become run down from subjection to the elements, including heavy winds and rain in the winter. Areas became corroded and worn away, including the handrails, making the walkway dangerous. This didn’t deter thrill seekers though, and actually made the hike more of a popular site; a challenge for the most advanced rock climbers.

A cable previously ran throughout the route to give hikers the option to clip themselves on by their harnesses for the most perilous areas where the concrete had crumbled away, leaving large gaps in the walkway and just a narrow, rusty beam to balance upon. Looking down at this point would have been an absolutely horrendous experience for anyone suffering from vertigo. The cable itself was not maintained, so rock climbers used this at their own peril.

Following the deaths of five daring mountain climbers during 1999 and 2000, the Spanish government made the decision to close the site in 2001. It reopened again in 2015 following an extensive renovation, where a healthy cash injection of €3.12 million turned one of the most dangerous hikes in the world into what it is today. Wooden planks and glass panelling with handrails have replaced the eroding concrete and perilous, rusty beams. Helicopters were used to clear rubble and ensure that tourists and locals alike are able to enjoy this peaceful walk with breathtaking views.

The amount of people allowed to enter per day has been capped at 1,100 persons, to ensure that the trek does not become overcrowded. Following such a great effort to restore the pathway, Caminito del Rey received an award in 2016 for Contribution in Tourism, given that it had brought so many people to the Málaga province (a record-breaking 300,000 in its first year) each keen to attempt the new and restored trek.