We’ve come full circle in style terms, with many now favouring a blend of modern living infused with traditional design elements. For those who do indeed enjoy charm as well as sophistication, La Heredia is an idyllic gated community in Mediterranean village form.
Originally conceived by local architect Francisco (Paco) Parladé, La Heredia is a stylish gated community of townhouses and apartments with all the charm of a classic Andalusian village. Unlike many residential areas, it was born of an artistic, utopian vision for living that blends beautifully into its green surroundings, and from this hillside position near the country club estates of El Madroñal and La Zagaleta, the views across the golf course of Los Arqueros down to the coastline and the sea are quite spectacular.
The village feel creates a sense of community, further enhanced by a Dutch bakery, butcher’s shop and a cosy bistro bar at the entrance to La Heredia. From here, peaceful cobbled streets and intimate little squares follow the contours uphill in what is one of the most timelessly fashionable developments in the greater Marbella area. It falls within the municipality of Benahavís, but for all the peace and privacy is also just ten minutes from the beaches and amenities of Marbella. In many ways, La Heredia blends the best of Andalucía and the Costa del Sol.
The Art Of Living
The property occupies a privileged position at the higher end of La Heredia, where it borders the rustic villa suburb of El Madroñal yet still finds itself ensconced within the cosy embrace of a community where it is a delight simply to stroll through leafy lanes and take in the views. The owners speak of a townhouse, but with five bedrooms en-suite and a total built area of well over 400m2, this home looks and feels like a villa – an architectural villa with modern refinement and comfort coupled with the Andalusian inspiration of La Heredia and the artistic flair of its creators.
Built not as a development but lovingly crafted as a stylish home, it is distributed over three floors that follow the natural gradient. Detail is everything in this villa, yet a knowing touch avoids over-styling, allowing for a wonderful blend between decoration and space, as well as modern and classical design elements. The feeling of entering a special home – one that ignites the senses – is upon you as you enter, for unlike many modern ‘boxes’, this is a property that offers a beguiling sensation of discovery as you follow its flow from room to room, floor to floor.
Ambient lighting, discreet architectural detailing and art works positioned within sleek recessed walls set the tone for this embodiment of stylish living. From here, a door opens to the garage; normally a sombre affair, but here enjoying the same loving care and artistic flair to be found throughout the home. From the floor to the walls, it feels like a gallery for a prized possession. Following the main course of the entrance you come to the heart of the home, the open-plan kitchen that leads to the living area and terrace.
Here too, any sense of repetition or boredom is immediately dispelled, as the kitchen matches high-end modern appliances and functionality with a touch of rustic elegance that holds true to the founding spirit of La Heredia. The kitchen island looks out over the lounge, but also a heated plunge pool and Jacuzzi whose green Balinese tiles give it a sense of Zen. In the evenings, atmospheric lighting creates an evocative effect, further enhanced by the vertical garden, a sun deck that slides open and a roof that slides automatically to let in fresh air and sunlight.
Style And Home Comforts
Natural light and views are cleverly built into almost every corner of this gorgeous La Heredia villa, whose vaulted ceilings add a further sense of space and style. A spacious terrace with dining and lounge areas, as well as a classic stove extends from the living and dining room amid spectacular views over La Heredia and greenery that flows down to the sea. In the distance, the silhouettes of Gibraltar and North Africa stand dark against the orange-pink of sunsets that mark this region. The bifolding doors open up to create one flowing indoor-outdoor lifestyle area.
A stylish contemporary wine cellar forms a visual design feature visible from the main living area and the stairs that descend down to the lower floor, where a study with engaging views, a cleverly contained laundry room and a luxurious modern sauna and steam room share the ample space with three luxurious guest suites – complete with boutique style bathrooms and dressing areas. The property also features a wonderfully cosy TV room and an immaculate machine room with top-end equipment.
Crowning a truly unique Marbella home is the master suite, which occupies the top floor and can therefore boast the most imposing views of all from its private terrace with Jacuzzi. An open-plan bedroom, bathroom and dressing room where once again architectural design is as engaging as it is discreet, this area features one of three modern fireplaces to be found in the villa.
Lovingly created by people with a feeling for the art of living, this is a property for those who appreciate the importance of style, proportions, ambience and well-being.
INFO
This villa is currently for sale.
For information, please contact Tel: (+31) 643 378 526.
www.th5.es