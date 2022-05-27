The Art Of Living

The property occupies a privileged position at the higher end of La Heredia, where it borders the rustic villa suburb of El Madroñal yet still finds itself ensconced within the cosy embrace of a community where it is a delight simply to stroll through leafy lanes and take in the views. The owners speak of a townhouse, but with five bedrooms en-suite and a total built area of well over 400m2, this home looks and feels like a villa – an architectural villa with modern refinement and comfort coupled with the Andalusian inspiration of La Heredia and the artistic flair of its creators.

Built not as a development but lovingly crafted as a stylish home, it is distributed over three floors that follow the natural gradient. Detail is everything in this villa, yet a knowing touch avoids over-styling, allowing for a wonderful blend between decoration and space, as well as modern and classical design elements. The feeling of entering a special home – one that ignites the senses – is upon you as you enter, for unlike many modern ‘boxes’, this is a property that offers a beguiling sensation of discovery as you follow its flow from room to room, floor to floor.

Ambient lighting, discreet architectural detailing and art works positioned within sleek recessed walls set the tone for this embodiment of stylish living. From here, a door opens to the garage; normally a sombre affair, but here enjoying the same loving care and artistic flair to be found throughout the home. From the floor to the walls, it feels like a gallery for a prized possession. Following the main course of the entrance you come to the heart of the home, the open-plan kitchen that leads to the living area and terrace.

Here too, any sense of repetition or boredom is immediately dispelled, as the kitchen matches high-end modern appliances and functionality with a touch of rustic elegance that holds true to the founding spirit of La Heredia. The kitchen island looks out over the lounge, but also a heated plunge pool and Jacuzzi whose green Balinese tiles give it a sense of Zen. In the evenings, atmospheric lighting creates an evocative effect, further enhanced by the vertical garden, a sun deck that slides open and a roof that slides automatically to let in fresh air and sunlight.