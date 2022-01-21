Let’s face it, the world has been slow to change its ways. People have been talking about the same stuff since the environmental debate first became a mainstream topic in the 1970s. That’s half a century ago, and all we did in the meantime is become more oil-dependent, drive more and bigger cars, consume and fly more, double the world population and waste time on endless philosophical debates.

To be truthful, the track record of the West in this regard is shockingly poor, so it has fallen not to ‘progressive Europe or Australia’, nor to ‘advanced North America and Japan’, but to ‘less-enlightened’ places such as China and the UAE to take the first firm steps towards creating sustainable city prototypes that should inspire a new way of thinking for the (near) future. Of course, such things are easier to move forward in more autocratic regimes, but all the same…

An Existing Track Record

The UAE already has some pedigree when it comes to this, having launched the pioneering Masdar City project near Abu Dhabi as early as 2006. Masdar City is a fascinating study in how to create an enjoyable, social living environment in a hot desert location without excessive use of energy-driven cooling. Instead, the revolutionary setting is courtesy of design concepts developed by Norman Foster and his team, and it provides many possible answers for an energy-efficient, largely car-free society in which roads no longer separate living spaces and people can interact within modern urban areas inspired by traditional vernacular architecture.

The Sustainable City

Probably inspired by this, Dubai-based Diamond Developers launched a somewhat less futuristic project in 2015 named The Sustainable City. It’s described as the first net-zero energy development of a residential nature in Dubai, and while a little less ambitious than Masdar City this is a very real new suburb where people live and work. Uniquely in vehicle and road-crazy Dubai, it is also car-free, taking inspiration from Masdar City, and elevating the concept beyond most comparable initiatives in other parts of the world. Though still moderate in size, the very name ‘The Sustainable City’ hints at the ambitions of a developer keen to pioneer better, cleaner living.

Indeed, there is space to grow, and before long more zones will be added until the present suburb becomes a city in its own right – and one that could well serve as an example to the rest of the world. At present, The Sustainable City is a mixed-use extension of the Dubai metropolis that consists of 500 villas, 89 apartments and an area made up of offices, retail spaces, healthcare facilities, a nursery, and hospitality and F&B outlets. In addition to more homes, parks and public spaces, the second phase will also contain a school, luxury hotel (this is Dubai, after all) and an intriguingly named ‘innovation centre’, a concept that of course fits right in with a green town.

Spread over almost half a million square metres of land, this shining new example of a city of the future has moved away from the standard, American-inspired methodology of Dubai, where cars, highways and glass towers dominate urban life. The Sustainable City is delightfully human in scale, partly because it is low-rise, has lots of green zones and is not dissected by busy roads. Here children can roam around safely, as there are only roads encircling and providing access to the suburb, all of them leading to parking zones. Once you reach these points, you either walk, cycle or (if really necessary) take small electric buggies around leafy streets, squares and green parks.

Let’s face it, this is residential living as it should be, with cars standing in parking spaces under the shaded cover of solar energy panels. They and their counterparts installed upon the roofs of homes and commercial buildings provide hot water and electricity, while the parked cars plug into recharging stations. Peak production thus generated reaches 10MW, with townhouses covered in UV-reflective paint that minimises the heating up of the structure. Waste water is recycled, with separated draining for grey water and black water, and natural materials such as papyrus are used to filter it.

Such solutions have been around for a while, but their combined implementation in a project of this scale is truly inspiring. The rejection of cars, for one thing, has led to the creation of a more resident-friendly environment that prioritises pedestrians and cyclists, while providing attractive green leisure spaces and also public amenities constructed with the help of recycled building waste. The Sustainable City shows the world the way forward, above all because it is one of the first residential projects of any scale that truly attempts to close the circle between human needs and reduced environmental impact.