Living the American Dream

Though the industrial revolution began in Europe, by the early 20th century it was the USA that was dictating the pace. Increasingly, it developed the way of life we now call American, and gradually it has been exporting this consumer-based lifestyle across the globe. First came the car, the suburban house, the office job and the annual summer vacation, not to mention lots of consumer goodies and a large daily dose of meat, preferably beef. It started in the USA, moved to Europe and other parts of the western world, and is now infiltrating much of the developing and third world, where those who can eat quickly become as obese as their American cousins.

Then came the second car for every family, multiple cheap-flight holidays spent stomping through other people’s home territory, readily available snacks and processed foods, a consumer-based disposable society and gadgets that allow you to be lazy. Several decades on, and lack of exercise, the rise of the couch potato, screen/computer game/social media addiction, drug and alcohol problems, mental health issues and rising crime, violence and intolerance are just some of the hangovers we have inherited in the post-industrial, reality TV, shopping mall world we now live in. Old traditions and family and/or community ties have largely been replaced with solitary individualism and, in some cases, isolation in the midst of millions.

You see, it’s a social and economic — and therefore also political — problem as well as an environmental one, and how could it not be, for it was technology in the service of economic forces that shaped the social and environmental debacle we may well be facing sometime soon. We inherited a beautiful world, but trying to live a by now rather empty and meaningless life based upon material desire and the need to impress people we often don’t even know has brought us to a potential tipping point in which you would have to search long and hard to find a field, beach or river without some form of plastic or other pollutant contaminating it.

The Call for Change

The call for change is a seductive one, and it has been chanted by many a zealot or revolutionary since time immemorial, but if you don’t qualify the change – and make it a feasible and worthy ideal – then the message is lost in hype and can be appropriated by those with other agendas. One thing seems increasingly evident, and this is that our ‘American’ way of life is not only unsustainable, but also in many ways undesirable, in much the same way that chocolate bars are delicious but you can’t live on them and expect to be healthy.

For this reason there has been a growing groundswell of voices demanding action and change in the face of inaction by governments and corporations, who respectively hold expensive conferences every few years or use environmental terminology as a marketing tool, but continue to let the damage build up decade upon decade. For years it was the environmental zealots of Greenpeace and other eco-warrior organisations that drew headlines, or more benevolent institutions such as the World Wildlife Fund who sought to address the situation, but now students, school kids and consumers alike appear to be slowly mobilising.

But to achieve this, we too need to make some sacrifices and change our habits a little. It’s very easy to blame everyone else – especially big ‘nasty’ governments and corporations – but in many ways we, as consumers, are as complicit as they are, and while many pay lip service to environmental issues and are even willing to criticise, strike or demonstrate for ‘change’, the majority are not willing to change anything themselves. A recent UK poll published through Sky News showed that 53% of British consumers oppose even a slight reduction in the amount they fly and only 28% would be willing to consider less air travel.

It just goes to show how easy it is to be a hypocrite who condemns others but refuses to buy ethical products if they are even a little more expensive; uses huge amounts of plastic and other disposable waste; flies around the world at a whim; eats far too much meat and throws food away thoughtlessly. What we need is not more anti-globalisation activists snacking at McDonalds after throwing Molotov cocktails at police, but everyday people who vote with their feet, are willing to make some lifestyle adjustments, and in so doing give an example: recycling, reducing their impact on the environment, and forcing companies to follow suit.

Recent strikes by pupils across Sweden and other countries have followed demonstrations by environmental activists and calls for more action on the part of those with power. However, while this kind of lobby is important, we as everyday people are not as powerless as we may imagine. At the end of the day, the only unstoppable force is that of money, and if we begin to use our collective consumer power and demand cleaner, healthier, more ethical products, manufacturers will respond and jump on the bandwagon more quickly than any government or NGO could ever do.