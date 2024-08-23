Quality of Product

The core of the company’s products comes from carefully selected Spanish suppliers of roller blinds and technical curtains, with BANDALUX as their official supplier. Additionally, they work with top-tier international brands in textile decoration and wallpaper such as Roberto Cavalli and Designers Guild. “We ensure we provide wallpaper, carpets, and curtains from renowned British, French, and Italian suppliers,” says Pablo, “as well as high-quality awnings, pergolas, and blinds from Germany and surrounding countries. But with our many years of experience in the field, we have complemented this with Spanish suppliers who we know offer the same standard of technical and aesthetic quality, but provide a slightly more economical alternative with the added benefit of greater flexibility.”

Indeed, a very large percentage of the products sold and fitted by Estores Málaga is bespoke and made to measure, and this is largely possible thanks to access to highly experienced and flexible local and national manufacturers and suppliers across the entire product range. “It gives us – and through us our customers – the chance to fit the product entirely to the space and setting needed, and as part of this we produce an experienced advisory and design service that will assess the requirements, have it made to our detailed design specifications, and install it with care.”

And Service

The broad and exclusive product range is therefore accompanied by an equally high level of personalised service, and it is in this sense of bespoke flexibility that Estores Málaga stands out from the majority of providers. “We offer a very complete consultancy and service that is very different from the experience you get at typical wholesalers, and at better prices than you would imagine, especially if you’re from Marbella.” Though the main brand is Estores Málaga, the company also features brands such as Cortinas Factory Colors, for curtains, and La Maison de Papier for wallpaper.