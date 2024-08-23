There are many interior designers and furniture stores on the coast, but if you want specialist home materials such as curtains, awnings, roller blinds, wallpaper, and carpets, you’re often restricted to a trip to the local industrial estate or large well-known retailers. Estores Málaga caters to people looking for quality materials, personal service, and professional advice.
There are many interior designers and furniture stores on the coast, but if you want specialist home materials such as curtains, awnings, roller blinds, wallpaper, and carpets, you’re often restricted to a trip to the local industrial estate or large well-known retailers. Estores Málaga caters to people looking for quality materials, personal service, and professional advice.
“We’re a bit like a technical version of an interior designer,” says Pablo Romero, “as we do much more than merely sell curtains, blinds, awnings, pergolas, carpets, wallpaper, and related products. In fact, we’ll advise you on which products best suit your home and budget, design it to fit into the space you need, have it made, and install it with the expertise and precision that comes from so many years in the business.” In fact, Pablo, Founder and CEO of the company, has almost 30 years in the field, having originally started his career at Satí, a famous manufacturer of textiles and upholstery materials from Catalonia.
“Estores Málaga itself was founded a little over a decade ago, but the team brings many years of experience to the work we do for our clients, and this shows in everything from the range, quality, and flexibility of the products we offer to the fluency of service and installation.” Though based in Málaga, the company services homeowners and businesses across the region, covering the entire coastline from Nerja to Sotogrande, and also reaching inland. “Our customers include of course private homeowners, but also interior designers, property developers, and others related to the building and renovation of private homes, as well as hotels, offices, retail facilities, and a whole range of hospitality venues.”
Quality of Product
The core of the company’s products comes from carefully selected Spanish suppliers of roller blinds and technical curtains, with BANDALUX as their official supplier. Additionally, they work with top-tier international brands in textile decoration and wallpaper such as Roberto Cavalli and Designers Guild. “We ensure we provide wallpaper, carpets, and curtains from renowned British, French, and Italian suppliers,” says Pablo, “as well as high-quality awnings, pergolas, and blinds from Germany and surrounding countries. But with our many years of experience in the field, we have complemented this with Spanish suppliers who we know offer the same standard of technical and aesthetic quality, but provide a slightly more economical alternative with the added benefit of greater flexibility.”
Indeed, a very large percentage of the products sold and fitted by Estores Málaga is bespoke and made to measure, and this is largely possible thanks to access to highly experienced and flexible local and national manufacturers and suppliers across the entire product range. “It gives us – and through us our customers – the chance to fit the product entirely to the space and setting needed, and as part of this we produce an experienced advisory and design service that will assess the requirements, have it made to our detailed design specifications, and install it with care.”
And Service
The broad and exclusive product range is therefore accompanied by an equally high level of personalised service, and it is in this sense of bespoke flexibility that Estores Málaga stands out from the majority of providers. “We offer a very complete consultancy and service that is very different from the experience you get at typical wholesalers, and at better prices than you would imagine, especially if you’re from Marbella.” Though the main brand is Estores Málaga, the company also features brands such as Cortinas Factory Colors, for curtains, and La Maison de Papier for wallpaper.
Made to Measure
“The strength of our offering is the fact that we match high-quality technical products such as state-of-the-art curtain rails that move like a dream. The same is true of the awnings and blinds, which have undergone the same revolution as modern windows and kitchen drawers. We work with quality equipment that is durable and a pleasure to use. There’s no struggling with roller blinds, and the movement of the automated curtains, blinds, and awnings is a pleasure to behold.” Moreover, they come with sensors that detect dangerously high wind speeds and will automatically retract the awnings when this occurs, in order to avoid damage.
“It is from this quality of equipment that we then offer both standard solutions and those made to measure to perfectly fit your house. Here the fact that we feature our own fabric workshop and have the clout to commission our own white brand from a quality manufacturer, gives us the flexibility to make everything to exact measurements and specifications.”
All the elements come together in this specialist business that provides a seamless solution for builders, interior designers, and homeowners, from conventional window blinds to ones made to beautifully fit double-height floor-to-ceiling glass frontages and homes, hospitality venues, hotels, shops, and offices of any size or shape. “It is this ability to provide exactly what you need that sets us apart.”
INFO
Estores Malaga
C/Frank Capra 10, Málaga
Tel: (+34) 951 357 804
info@estoresmalaga.com
www.estoresmalaga.com