Modern Age Ceramics

Think of the kind of rockets that send things into space and you’re probably imaging some form of high-tech metal alloy. You would not be wrong, but there are also rocket thrusters made from varieties of high-tech ceramics. In reality, ceramic is one of the hardiest and most versatile materials known to mankind, used in anything from the more commonly known stoneware to a vast array of industrial, scientific, medical, military, and even space or sports applications. It shares a lot of characteristics with glass, and as a result is low in porosity, high in impermeability, and has very specific acoustic and conductive qualities. For this reason, it is used in thermal and electrical insulators, as well as high-temperature superconductors.

There is ceramic-based glassware, ceramic bricks, knives with razor-sharp ceramic blades, and even sharper cutting blades used in industry. Yes, we’ve come a long way since we first began to craft pottery and corded ware items. Firing such products made them harder and more durable, followed by a whole industry dedicated to glazing, and now ceramics are at the heart of modern materials development technology. Scientists are finding ever more advanced ways of taking ceramics into a whole new universe of possibilities. Many of these find their way into construction, where ceramics have always played an important role, but never more than they do today.