Engel & Völkers have brought many outstanding projects to the Marbella market, but Smadar and the team are understandably proud to present Precious Benalús – a privileged project of ten residential masterpieces on the Golden Mile.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Courtesy of Engel & Völkers Marbella
Boutique Living Steps from the Beach on Marbella’s Golden Mile
The naming of Precious Benalús was inspired by a combination of factors. To start with, a wonderful location near the beach in Marbella’s finest address, the Golden Mile. In fact, this boutique community of just ten apartments and penthouses is one of only a very small number of exclusive complexes that have been built in this part of the coast over the past 20 years.
Indeed, a setting near the beach here is gold dust and highly sought after by a HNW international clientele, so the developers of Precious Benalús have done the location proud by creating a project that is truly worthy of it. This boutique complex blends carefully curated architectural design and landscaping with a new level of communal areas, parking facilities, and a state-of-the-art spa – all set within a very private living environment.
Precious Benalús is the culmination of a journey of 15 years of boutique development in one of the most exclusive locations in Spain, in fact the entire Mediterranean region. It is the final project of its creators in this emblematic setting, and one that contains all the combined experience, know-how, and creativity of previous projects, making this the masterpiece in the collection.
A Concept of True Luxury
This prime residential complex in a top location celebrates a fresh concept of luxury living as embodied in ten top-tier homes that are designed and built from the perspective of a carefully selected collection of works of art. Indeed, the creation of Precious Benalús has been approached as a curated piece of art conceived and styled to offer superlative comfort and wellbeing in harmony with its setting and views.
The concept extends beyond the community, grounds and the homes themselves to also include bespoke services, personalised experiences, and attention to detail in all spheres. Precious Benalús offers peace and privacy at the heart of Marbella, just a stroll from the beach and the coastal pathway ‘Paseo Marítimo’ that leads to Puerto Banús, San Pedro de Alcántara, and Marbella town, passing along the way nearby icons of luxury such as the Marbella Club Hotel, the Puente Romano Beach Resort, and the Melía Don Pepe.
A Private Resort
Surrounded by all this, Precious Benalús is an oasis within an oasis, a private resort within a five-star destination. Here, a private home comes accompanied by resort-style amenities and services, the latter including an exceptional selection of concierge options. Add to this the finest architectural and interior styling, dressed in high-quality materials, modern technology and beautiful gardens, and a level of on-site service and maintenance aimed to create a living environment that surpasses current expectations.
The resort community incorporates a beautifully designed and finished private spa with a hydro-massage pool, professionally equipped gym, sauna, and chill-out areas that offer atmospheric settings in which to relax, socialise, and take in the opulent gardens and the beauty of the surroundings. 24-hour manned security and on-site management service ensure a five-star deluxe experience from the moment you arrive to when you leave the property in curated hands.
Five-Star Deluxe Homes
In such an environment, the properties themselves can’t be anything but spectacular, and they are, featuring tasteful contemporary design with a timeless quality, a generous distribution of space and light, carefully selected materials, and top-quality finishes, where artistry merges with the latest technology to offer a lifestyle of seamless style, comfort, and inspiration. Innovative luxury is visible throughout the 473m2 penthouses that feature three spacious and opulently appointed bedroom suites, expansive terraces, and an impressive solarium with sea views and a private outdoor plunge pool.
This is a new level of luxury that matches the very best on a global standard, building on an incomparable setting where the sea, sky, and horizon merge with your plunge pool. The lush garden terrace of the 314 to 510m2, three and four-bedroom ground-floor apartments and duplexes similarly lie ensconced in a world of blue and green, while the 190 to 375m2, three-bedroom apartments offer spectacular mountain and sea views. This broad choice of homes gives Precious Benalús a very personal feel where each and every one of the ten, off-plan properties has a character and ambience of its own – not to mention sea views from every home.
There is no doubt that the location, quality, and style of this outstanding boutique complex on the Golden Mile will draw you in. In fact, the only problem is you may never want to leave.
