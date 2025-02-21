Boutique Living Steps from the Beach on Marbella’s Golden Mile

The naming of Precious Benalús was inspired by a combination of factors. To start with, a wonderful location near the beach in Marbella’s finest address, the Golden Mile. In fact, this boutique community of just ten apartments and penthouses is one of only a very small number of exclusive complexes that have been built in this part of the coast over the past 20 years.

Indeed, a setting near the beach here is gold dust and highly sought after by a HNW international clientele, so the developers of Precious Benalús have done the location proud by creating a project that is truly worthy of it. This boutique complex blends carefully curated architectural design and landscaping with a new level of communal areas, parking facilities, and a state-of-the-art spa – all set within a very private living environment.

Precious Benalús is the culmination of a journey of 15 years of boutique development in one of the most exclusive locations in Spain, in fact the entire Mediterranean region. It is the final project of its creators in this emblematic setting, and one that contains all the combined experience, know-how, and creativity of previous projects, making this the masterpiece in the collection.