The airport is 17 minutes from this fine example of modern resort living at the heart of the Costa del Sol, some 30 minutes east of Marbella. The 77 two- and three-bedroom apartments of this gated community, along with the four luxurious penthouses, all face the sea and feature a private parking space and storage room, as well as a long list of on-site amenities. Indeed, 7 Olas is much more than just an apartment complex – this is a contemporary development that creates a private community surrounded by all the bustle of the coastal area.

The spaciously proportioned apartments and terraces are orientated to make the most of the natural sunlight and views over the parkland surroundings, the sea, and the landscaped garden areas in a resort community that includes an infinity pool, beach club with Balinese sunbeds, a multifunctional coworking space that can also be adapted to other uses, a professionally equipped gymnasium, a wellness centre with sauna, and a barbecue that forms one of the social hubs within a development focused above all on first homes for a younger clientele.

Buyers also automatically become members of the Owners Club, which provides access to free and paid events such as wine, cheese or olive oil tasting and culinary evenings organised by the club manager. In addition, members have first privileged access to RH Privé’s new projects and the opportunity to reserve them ahead of launch, as well as receiving discounts on a network of partner restaurants, interior design studios, furniture brands, wellness centres, and more.