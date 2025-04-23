Situated in the La Loma area of Fuengirola, 7 Olas finds itself surrounded by the 30,000m2 of greenery that belongs to the Gran Parque de La Loma. A paradise for sports, exercise, and relaxation just five minutes from Los Boliches beach and ten minutes to the town centre.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Courtesy of RH Privé
Situated in the La Loma area of Fuengirola, 7 Olas finds itself surrounded by the 30,000m2 of greenery that belongs to the Gran Parque de La Loma. A paradise for sports, exercise, and relaxation just five minutes from Los Boliches beach and ten minutes to the town centre.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Courtesy of RH Privé
The airport is 17 minutes from this fine example of modern resort living at the heart of the Costa del Sol, some 30 minutes east of Marbella. The 77 two- and three-bedroom apartments of this gated community, along with the four luxurious penthouses, all face the sea and feature a private parking space and storage room, as well as a long list of on-site amenities. Indeed, 7 Olas is much more than just an apartment complex – this is a contemporary development that creates a private community surrounded by all the bustle of the coastal area.
The spaciously proportioned apartments and terraces are orientated to make the most of the natural sunlight and views over the parkland surroundings, the sea, and the landscaped garden areas in a resort community that includes an infinity pool, beach club with Balinese sunbeds, a multifunctional coworking space that can also be adapted to other uses, a professionally equipped gymnasium, a wellness centre with sauna, and a barbecue that forms one of the social hubs within a development focused above all on first homes for a younger clientele.
Buyers also automatically become members of the Owners Club, which provides access to free and paid events such as wine, cheese or olive oil tasting and culinary evenings organised by the club manager. In addition, members have first privileged access to RH Privé’s new projects and the opportunity to reserve them ahead of launch, as well as receiving discounts on a network of partner restaurants, interior design studios, furniture brands, wellness centres, and more.
It’s a level of exclusive family living that is still not that easily found in this part of the coast but is finding a very welcoming market from buyers who highly appreciate the stylish design, quality finish, security, privacy, green areas, and many amenities within 7 Olas. Added to this is a high standard of service that also includes a fully developed customisation programme, which enables owners to add a very personal touch of uniqueness to their property through an extensive choice of finishes.
These include a wide range of different floors, tiles, taps and bathroom fittings, kitchen detailing as well as other extras. They form part of a full advisory service that guides buyers from the initial stages through personalisation choices and detailing, to final handover. From that moment on, it’s a question of settling in and discovering the attractions and delights of the area, and here too the support team is happy to offer personal advice and help with administrative tasks for those who are not familiar with the region and the language.
It is all part of a commitment that RH Privé, the creators of 7 Olas, take very seriously. The same is true of a drive for sustainable development that goes back to the very founding of the company 30 years ago, and as a result the brand stands for technologically innovative, sustainable lifestyle homes. With over 500 homes delivered, 200 under construction, and another 160 recently started, RH Privé is a leading developer of properties on the Costa del Sol, and thanks to their philosophy of innovation they keep advancing.
Eco Luxury
7 Olas is the latest evolution of RH Privé’s offering – a project that carries in its DNA the collected experience and know-how of 30 years of creating homes. As a result, it is the most advanced and environmentally sustainable development that the company has produced to date – with a strong focus on energy efficiency thanks to a full array of measures, including photovoltaic panels, an aerothermal installation, LED lighting, insulated carpentry with thermal break, occupancy sensors in the public spaces, and smart home automation systems.
An important facet of sustainable development is water efficiency, and here RH Privé promotes the intelligent use of resources through the installation of efficient non-leak taps, water reuse for irrigation, saline water pools, and drought-resistant local flora in the landscaping. The architecture is similarly adapted to the natural and cultural environment, focusing on a modern interpretation of vernacular styling, with overhanging roofs, light-toned façades, protected openings, cross ventilation, thermal bridge insulation, and by designing courtyards with vegetation so as to reduce temperature extremes and the need for much heating and cooling.
Recycled materials further promote responsible construction methods and efficient waste management. This commitment extends beyond RH Privé’s own developments such as 7 Olas to also include support for foundations such as Ecomar, founded by double Olympic gold medallist in sailing Theresa Zabell, which dedicates itself to the protection and preservation of the oceans. With 7 Olas, RH Privé continues to develop and refine its environmental credentials while offering modern luxury in high quality lifestyle locations on the Costa del Sol – making good on the company’s philosophy of quality, innovation, and refinement.