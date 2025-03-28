The Boho Club has already established itself as one of the ultimate references for style, comfort, and modern refinement in Marbella. A boutique spa experience has just been added to this iconic boho chic venue’s restaurant and getaway hotel. It’s called Ashiana.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Courtesy Of Boho Club
There is an art to all noble things in life, so naturally this applies to relaxation as well. What’s more, it’s an art that’s both increasingly lost and ever more important in this fast-paced world with its incessant flow of communication and information. In this modern environment, the need to get away and have some quality ‘me’ time just continues to gain in value, especially when it also means being ‘offline’ for a little while and disconnecting from the world. After a little while, this is where a sense of peace sets in, and you begin to relax and unwind.
The art, then, lies not so much in what you do but especially how you do it, and the benefits you take away from the experience. Quite apart from the fact that it is pleasant, spending time in a spa or wellness environment, undergoing pampering treatments should have the effect of a mini holiday from which you emerge refreshed, revitalised, relaxed, and refocused. In other words, it is not just an indulgence but an ever more important way to reset yourself, guarantee physical and mental/emotional well-being, and ultimately maintain high efficiency levels.
Wellness, The Boho Club Way
The Boho Club has a very special philosophy and approach to luxury hospitality that can be described as ‘boho chic’ – the very concept that inspired the name of Marbella’s latest icon. Here, luxury is understated, confident and relaxed, not flashy – built on quality and refinement. It’s a very modern, quality of life interpretation of luxury, and from its privileged setting on the Golden Mile, The Boho Club offers a haven of peace and serenity that is like an oasis in the midst of Marbella.
It is in this setting where the Boho Club’s Holistic Wellness Centre and Retreat, Ashiana, forms an oasis within an oasis, exuding an almost Asian sense of serenity as you enter the complex surrounded by greenery. This is perhaps less surprising than you might think, as everything here has been designed with exactly that in mind: to create a blissfully peaceful setting full of good energy where you can let go of all the external stresses and allow yourself to just be. If ever there was a definition of the purpose of a spa, this is it, and The Boho Club has created a wellness centre that is true to its philosophy in effortless refinement, style, and quality.
The noise of everyday life fades into the distance when you enter this sanctuary, which looks and feels like a spa, but certainly not like the ones you’re used to. Ashiana is somehow deliciously private, understated and intimate, very much in keeping with the Boho ethic, and its designers have succeeded in creating the kind of environment where the wellness effect begins to work even before the yoga or fitness class, massage, holistic therapy, Reiki or reflexology have started.
A Blend Of Ancient Knowledge And Modern Know-How
Mankind has been searching for and developing ways of healing and reviving the mind, body, and soul for thousands of years. It is a tradition that is most strongly developed in Asia, where both spiritual and practical forms of regenerating human beings reached a high point of knowledge. These ancient wisdoms are still practised today in spas and retreats around the world, but today we also have modern technologies and methods born out of an expanded understanding of how mind, body, and environment interact to either wear us down and weaken or build us up and make us strong. Ashiana applies a blend of both, designed to adapt classic techniques to today’s realities.
Expect not only sauna, steam bath and herbal showers, but also yoga, workouts that blend mind and body, and treatments such as breath work or the cacao ceremony, which help the brain calm down and switch off, peace and stillness to enter, and allow your intuition to block out all the noise and give you insights that were there in the back of your mind all the time – and usually prove to be more than helpful. There are many ways to achieve this – Steve Jobs used to leave his office and stroll through gardens, but few are as pleasant or effective as Reiki or restorative healing beds.
In the latter, state-of-the-art wellness beds merge advanced technology with therapeutic practices to provide an immersive experience that you won’t have had before. The MLX Amphibia Welnamis Bed applies sound, vibration, and water therapy to bring you to a state of deep relaxation in which mind and body are harmonised. It is in this state that we begin to overcome feelings such as stress, anxiety, and depression. The RLX Satori Experience Bed is all about a sensory experience using modern biofeedback techniques to roll back tiredness, negativity, and other traumas to restore mental and emotional balance.
Ashiana also offers such experiences as Chakra Harmony, and Meditation and Mindfulness rituals, which have a transformative and re-energising effect as you find inner peace and emerge back into the world full of calm confidence, positive energy, and renewal. The wellness retreat offers tailored services designed for everything from a revitalising treatment that rekindles the senses and power points of body and mind to a comprehensive journey towards maintained inner peace, higher vibration, and true well-being.
An Inspired Setting
The same painstaking detail and loving care that has gone into creating this programme designed to help visitors achieve profound relaxation and inner harmony is also evident in the décor of this joyous wellness retreat. Rather than one large open spa, Ashiana is a collection of intimate spaces built around the elements, including rock, water, and warmth. There is no one style or look – each and every room is a sensory discovery in its own right, its design inspired by the role it was created for – yet the Boho touch is visible throughout.
Expect richly impactful hues and tones that caress the senses; textures, materials, visual designs and surfaces, soft and caressing to the touch – all within cosy rooms that seem to hold you in their warm embrace. Added to this is an evocative play of light, relaxing sounds, and invigorating fragrances that fill the air.
Within this immersive world of rock cave, water, cosseting warmth, and Oriental-inspired serenity and peace, you will be transported to an environment of harmony and tranquillity where heart and mind connect, and the body is soothed to produce the kind of effect that cannot accurately be described but simply should be experienced first-hand in a Golden Mile retreat that takes wellness revitalisation to a new level.