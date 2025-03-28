A Blend Of Ancient Knowledge And Modern Know-How

Mankind has been searching for and developing ways of healing and reviving the mind, body, and soul for thousands of years. It is a tradition that is most strongly developed in Asia, where both spiritual and practical forms of regenerating human beings reached a high point of knowledge. These ancient wisdoms are still practised today in spas and retreats around the world, but today we also have modern technologies and methods born out of an expanded understanding of how mind, body, and environment interact to either wear us down and weaken or build us up and make us strong. Ashiana applies a blend of both, designed to adapt classic techniques to today’s realities.

Expect not only sauna, steam bath and herbal showers, but also yoga, workouts that blend mind and body, and treatments such as breath work or the cacao ceremony, which help the brain calm down and switch off, peace and stillness to enter, and allow your intuition to block out all the noise and give you insights that were there in the back of your mind all the time – and usually prove to be more than helpful. There are many ways to achieve this – Steve Jobs used to leave his office and stroll through gardens, but few are as pleasant or effective as Reiki or restorative healing beds.

In the latter, state-of-the-art wellness beds merge advanced technology with therapeutic practices to provide an immersive experience that you won’t have had before. The MLX Amphibia Welnamis Bed applies sound, vibration, and water therapy to bring you to a state of deep relaxation in which mind and body are harmonised. It is in this state that we begin to overcome feelings such as stress, anxiety, and depression. The RLX Satori Experience Bed is all about a sensory experience using modern biofeedback techniques to roll back tiredness, negativity, and other traumas to restore mental and emotional balance.

Ashiana also offers such experiences as Chakra Harmony, and Meditation and Mindfulness rituals, which have a transformative and re-energising effect as you find inner peace and emerge back into the world full of calm confidence, positive energy, and renewal. The wellness retreat offers tailored services designed for everything from a revitalising treatment that rekindles the senses and power points of body and mind to a comprehensive journey towards maintained inner peace, higher vibration, and true well-being.