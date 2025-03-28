Where do you look when you’ve seen everything and wish for a spot that offers it all: privacy, style, comfort, space, unending views, and close proximity to the things you love?
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Courtesy of Rivestia
The Sky Marbella is a place you arrive at. Follow the gently winding road up from San Pedro Alcántara that leads to La Zagaleta and ultimately Ronda, and you reach the hills just above Marbella. The views back across the shoreline and the Mediterranean Sea are among the things this part of the world is famous for, taking in countryside, mountain ranges, golf courses, and the outlines of Gibraltar and North Africa. You think you cannot beat this scenery, but when you pass through the gates and enter the private hilltop domain you realise why it’s called The Sky.
Covering the entire apex of a hill near La Quinta, The Sky is a very private, very select project of 16 villas and 50 luxurious apartments and penthouses. The setting forms a personal domain within an exclusive part of Marbella, close to all amenities yet bestowed with truly incomparable views across the entire coastal area. Life here really is an endless dialogue between home, sky, and sea, with a choice of different vistas accompanying every part of the living experience.
Such a singularly attractive setting deserves nothing but the best, and Swiss-Spanish developer Rivestia has created a project that merges timeless Mediterranean design into the natural surroundings while optimising views and privacy. As befits properties of this stature, The Sky is marked by space, privacy, and a meticulous blend of architectural styling, build quality, and noble materials, driven by a desire to conjure up a new standard of living in Marbella luxury. From this privileged position, residents find themselves far from the madding crowd but just minutes from golf courses, the Marbella shoreline and its many amenities, as well as within easy reach of the highways that lead to Málaga and its international airport.
A New Standard Set
The blend of international know-how, creative inspiration, and such a stunning local setting can lead to great things, and at The Sky the alchemy begins as you pass through the manned security gate and enter your own private world. The sense of inspired design and detail is visible in everything from the alluring entrance to the parkland landscaping and communal spaces that reflect the standard of a five-star resort.
This is the setting for the luxurious apartments and the 16 villas ensconced within their own green embrace. Timelessly refined architectural styling and noble marble, stone, and wood detailing mark five and six-bedroom villas of almost 900m2 built, with living spaces flowing outward from the spacious open-plan lounge and kitchen to an outdoor dining area and sunken firepit terrace complete with kitchen facilities. The terrace embraces a pool and garden area framed by endless views of sea, sky, and rolling valleys.
Designed by Manuel Burgos, the sky villas offer a succession of lifestyle spaces that appear to float upon the surrounding landscape, thus becoming one with the scenery and views. The natural materials, elegant landscaping, and considered positioning means they blend into the unspoiled setting, adding to the sense that is a very refined private retreat overlooking Marbella and its shoreline. These homes set the bar high, with beautifully detailed walk-in dressing rooms, opulent bathrooms clad in richly veined marble, private entertainment areas, and a personal spa in each villa.
Complementary Options
Complementing the villas is a selection of apartments and penthouses by Teodoro Cabrilla that fit the description ‘sky villa’ equally well, for these ground floor, mid-floor, and top-floor homes exude sleek architectural design, timeless modernity, space, and sophistication. All come with expansive panoramic terraced areas and pools that harmonise with a five-star deluxe clubhouse with spa, indoor and outdoor pools, gymnasium, and staffed reception and meeting lounge.
Ranging from 130m2 to 473m2, and from two to four bedrooms, these are sky villas that offer a choice of sizes and configurations. The ground floor apartments are set within their own spacious gardens, the mid-level apartments enjoy large panoramic terraces also with a private swimming pool, and the duplex penthouses encompass an entire solarium with lounging, dining, and relaxing areas – all with a large storage room and two parking spaces. From the location, design, and finishing to the amenities enjoyed by residents, The Sky is a residential resort that sets itself apart, beginning with a panoramic location that has inspired architectural greatness, and continuing with five-star resort services that will have residents enjoying the very finest Marbella lifestyle possible.