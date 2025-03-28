The Sky Marbella is a place you arrive at. Follow the gently winding road up from San Pedro Alcántara that leads to La Zagaleta and ultimately Ronda, and you reach the hills just above Marbella. The views back across the shoreline and the Mediterranean Sea are among the things this part of the world is famous for, taking in countryside, mountain ranges, golf courses, and the outlines of Gibraltar and North Africa. You think you cannot beat this scenery, but when you pass through the gates and enter the private hilltop domain you realise why it’s called The Sky.

Covering the entire apex of a hill near La Quinta, The Sky is a very private, very select project of 16 villas and 50 luxurious apartments and penthouses. The setting forms a personal domain within an exclusive part of Marbella, close to all amenities yet bestowed with truly incomparable views across the entire coastal area. Life here really is an endless dialogue between home, sky, and sea, with a choice of different vistas accompanying every part of the living experience.

Such a singularly attractive setting deserves nothing but the best, and Swiss-Spanish developer Rivestia has created a project that merges timeless Mediterranean design into the natural surroundings while optimising views and privacy. As befits properties of this stature, The Sky is marked by space, privacy, and a meticulous blend of architectural styling, build quality, and noble materials, driven by a desire to conjure up a new standard of living in Marbella luxury. From this privileged position, residents find themselves far from the madding crowd but just minutes from golf courses, the Marbella shoreline and its many amenities, as well as within easy reach of the highways that lead to Málaga and its international airport.