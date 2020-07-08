Good quality inflatable boats are not cheap but the single most valuable benefit is that they result in a huge saving on mooring fees and other costs of conventional boating. There are certain iconic products that through familiarity, usually based on exceptional build quality, have become the noun that defines the object.

Their name is often used as a shorthand description for the generic product. The examples of this phenomenon include Hoover, Durex, Sellotape and Zodiac. They are what are described as heritage or legacy brands that deliver the user a comfortable, predictable and reliable experience based on proven performance.

My wife, when a teenager, spent many happy summers on Spain’s Costa del Sol and when describing an inflatable boat she always uses the term ‘Zodiac’. I suspect most of the inflatables she enjoyed were indeed Zodiacs and owned by those who’d equip them with a Mercury or Johnson outboard for use as a ski boat, a fun day boat or even as a tender to larger vessels.

It will come as no surprise that these air filled, thermo bonded and tube-gunwaled boats can trace their origins to the airships of a French company, Zodiac Aerospace, founded in 1896. In the 1930s, Zodiac engineer, Pierre Debroutelle, developed early prototype inflatable boats for the use of the French Aéronavale, the aviation arm of the French Navy. In 1934 he invented an inflatable kayak and catamaran and in 1937 Aéronavale commissioned Zodiac to produce inflatable pontoons to carry naval ordinance.

Following its development for military use, in the 1950s French Naval officer and biologist, Alain Bombard, is credited with designing the combination of an outboard engine, a rigid floor and the boat-shaped inflatable. The resulting design was built by Zodiac. To prove his inventions endurance, Bombard sailed a version across the Atlantic in 1952 with his long-time friend and fellow naval officer, Jacques-Yves Cousteau. Its excellent performance made the Zodiac, in later years, the obvious tender of choice for Cousteau when equipping his iconic dive boat, Calypso.