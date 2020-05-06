A ‘Downton Abbey’ Lifestyle

Money, power and social standing – the Nightingale family had it in spades. Servants and butlers for TWO family estates, Mayfair rooms for the London season, European travel and baby Florence was named after her Italian birth city. Home-schooled in England by her father who believed in education for women, up to a point. She was an accomplished mathematician, fluent in four languages and determined, at 17, never to marry or lead the life of the idle rich.

Her parents were equally convinced that she should, if only to quash her ideas of becoming a nurse, work fit only for servants! Florence rejected all suitors until they gave in and handed her a comfortable annuity. At 33, after four months training in Germany, she became Superintendent of a Harley Street hospital for ‘Sick Gentlewomen’. Strong females run in the family. Helena Bonham-Carter is her first cousin three times removed.

Media Star

An illustrated article in The Times turned Florence into the Crimean War’s poster nurse overnight. ‘She is a ministering angel’, eulogised the flowery report ‘and as her slender form glides quietly along each corridor, every poor fellow’s face softens with gratitude at the sight of her… with a little lamp in her hand, making her solitary rounds.’ It was the first war with correspondents and artists at the front, and civilians back home lapped up the coverage. The Lady with the Lamp, a light in the darkness for soldiers at war, struck a national chord. She attained something close to sainthood in Britain. But Florence wouldn’t have appreciated the attention. She hated having photographs taken or her portrait painted and had no time for sentimentality and hyperbole.