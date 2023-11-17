If you’re into nutrition and you see food as fuel, then you’ll be pleased to know that the hottest trend in food next year will be health: harnessing the power of food to help you live a longer, healthier life – as found in Mintel’s Global Food and Drink Trends Survey – the defining report in the industry. The past few years have seen a major paradigm shift in the way human beings relate to food. It’s no longer just about flavour, texture, and novelty (though all these qualities continue to appeal) but also about approaching food from humanistic, customised, and scientific viewpoints. Below are the top trends that will be winning over consumers from across the globe very soon.

Trust The Process

Mintel reports that consumers are demanding greater transparency and accountability from food and drink brands. They are interested in aspects such as production and processing since they are more aware of the potential risks of processed and ultra-processed foods. They are additionally aware of the environmental impact of the food industry, and wish to support companies that align with their values.

How, then, can food and beverage businesses build trust and boost transparency? The answer is multifaceted but can include providing buyers with more detailed information about the ingredients used and processing techniques employed to make food. They can demonstrate their commitment to customers’ health by sourcing their ingredients from sustainable, ethical suppliers, demonstrating full transparency about their environmental impact, and working with independent organisations to certify their products.