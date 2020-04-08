The new car looks truly impressive and at first glance, it’s not easy to tell it’s a Mustang. All Mustangs look great nowadays, but this one stands out with something of a ‘stealth’ appearance about it. For starters, there are no Mustang badges anywhere, just a large Bullitt logo on the tail. You have to search to find Ford badges too so it looks quite exotic in the wonderful Dark Highland Green paint job our test car arrived in. The colour is close to that of the movie car and that’s the hue most buyers will likely choose. The only alternative is Shadow Black, which probably looks even more menacing.

The Bullitt, lavishly equipped even in basic form, is a serious performer thanks to an upgraded 5.0-litre V-8 that puts out around 460-horsepower and produces 420 lb-ft of torque. The only transmission you can get is a six-speed manual and it’s a good one offering slick, positive changes. The shift lever has a white cue ball knob just like the one in McQueen’s movie Mustang. Compared to Mustangs of years ago, the new ones really apply the power well with no loss of adhesion at the rear wheels during hard acceleration. The engine has a wonderfully throaty roar under full throttle, a roar that will delight enthusiasts if not the neighbours. Actually, the car can be carefully driven to produce only a satisfying V-8 burble and doesn’t have to disturb anybody. Ford has done great work with the handling and the Bullitt feels very predictable and safe. Expectedly, this Mustang has an extensive suite of electronic safety and stability features so it’s as safe and secure as any family saloon. Enthusiasts will regard the big Brembo brakes as the best possible safety feature. The Italian company produces brakes for just about all the world’s major racing series, including Formula One.