After decades of continental-crushing performance, Bentley has finally retired the amazing 6-litre twin turbo W12 engine; an inevitable change that’s been on the cards for some time, given the ever-tightening emissions regulations in Europe. Now, in its place under the long hood of the new flagship Continental GT Speed, sits a hybrid powertrain. But fossil fuel lovers, don’t panic! The new Continental retains the exceptional V8 but can now borrow torque from electric trickery.

Let’s start with the powertrain then, as it’s undoubtedly the biggest change between this new Conti and the outbound pure petrol models.

The first thing to note is that the Continental GT is now a plug-in hybrid. The W12 that was hanging out over the front axle has now been replaced by a lighter twin turbo V8 engine, capable of generating a massive 584bhp in isolation without the hybrid assistance. Also, if you’ve driven both the last gen versions of the V8 and the W12, you’ll know retaining the V8 is certainly no bad thing, as it always sounded better than the W12 at full chat anyway.

The addition of the 25.9kWh battery packs adds some heft back onto the curb weight, but they’re sat over the rear wheels, helping the burly grand tourer retain excellent balance and poise. Weight distribution for the new model now sits at 49:51, meaning there’s a bit more chunk in the trunk than before. This car is around 200kg heavier overall than the previous W12 model. There’s an e-motor carefully positioned between the powerful V8 and the eight-speed twin clutch transmission. This helps fill in power and torque figures with a further 187bhp, pushing the total power output up to a staggering 771bhp and a road ripping 1,000 Nm-torque.

The GT Speed absolutely earns its title. 100km/h will be met in 3.2 seconds from standing in the 2,459kg coupe, and 3.4 seconds in the even heavier roofless GTC, which tips the scales at 2,636kg. Seriously quick for such a lump of a car, but this new Bentley pulls like a freight train.