“Our fleet expansion marks an exciting new chapter for Meros,” says Georg Oehme, Managing Director of Meros Yachtsharing. “Whether you want to explore the historic coastlines of Croatia or bask in the sun-drenched paradise of the Bahamas, Meros now offers the perfect yacht for every season, every adventure.”

Meros’ co-ownership model allows up to eight owners per yacht, offering the full luxury yacht experience without the financial or operational burdens. With shares starting at around 1 million euros, owners gain access to personalized, exclusive yachting adventures in over 10 hotspots, including events like the Cannes Film Festival and Monaco Grand Prix. Meros emphasizes sustainability, using HVO-100 fuel to reduce emissions by 90% in partnership with Sunseeker, a leader in eco-friendly yacht design. In January 2024, they launched the Sunseeker Meros Signature 95, tailored for co-ownership, at Boot Düsseldorf, with F1 driver Esteban Ocon as brand ambassador.