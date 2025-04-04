Recently Meros Yachtsharing has received its third consecutive LLA, securing the title of Best Luxury Yachting Experience in Europe for 2024. Founded in 2019 by esteemed German entrepreneur Martin Huber, Meros Yachtsharing has redefined the luxury yachting experience through its innovative co-ownership model. Under the leadership of General Manager Lottie Underwood, Meros continues to evolve, offering new and exciting opportunities for its clientele.
2025 marks a major milestone for Meros with the expansion of its fleet, particularly with the arrival of the highly anticipated M/Y High Energy, a stunning addition that will extend Meros’ reach across the Eastern Mediterranean. M/Y High Energy will begin cruising through some of the most sought-after destinations in Greece, Croatia, and Montenegro, bringing the Meros experience to these vibrant yachting hotspots. With its sleek design and world-class amenities, High Energy promises to elevate the yachting lifestyle for Meros co-owners, offering unparalleled access to the beauty of the Adriatic Sea.
This expansion into the Eastern Mediterranean comes alongside the continued operation of M/Y Blue Infinity, which cruises the Western Mediterranean. Together, these two vessels provide Meros co-owners access to some of the most glamorous destinations in Europe, including the French Riviera, the Balearic Islands, and Italy’s Amalfi Coast. But the excitement doesn’t stop there. At the end of the European yachting season, M/Y High Energy will be transported to tropical waters, allowing Meros to offer year-round yachting. This winter, High Energy is set to sail in The Bahamas, an exciting new venture that ensures Meros clients can enjoy 365 days of the ultimate luxury yachting experience.
“Our fleet expansion marks an exciting new chapter for Meros,” says Georg Oehme, Managing Director of Meros Yachtsharing. “Whether you want to explore the historic coastlines of Croatia or bask in the sun-drenched paradise of the Bahamas, Meros now offers the perfect yacht for every season, every adventure.”
Meros’ co-ownership model allows up to eight owners per yacht, offering the full luxury yacht experience without the financial or operational burdens. With shares starting at around 1 million euros, owners gain access to personalized, exclusive yachting adventures in over 10 hotspots, including events like the Cannes Film Festival and Monaco Grand Prix. Meros emphasizes sustainability, using HVO-100 fuel to reduce emissions by 90% in partnership with Sunseeker, a leader in eco-friendly yacht design. In January 2024, they launched the Sunseeker Meros Signature 95, tailored for co-ownership, at Boot Düsseldorf, with F1 driver Esteban Ocon as brand ambassador.
Meros continues to grow its fleet while maintaining the personalized touch that has earned it prestigious accolades in the luxury yachting world. From the Mediterranean to the Bahamas, clients can now experience the pinnacle of yachting year-round.
About Meros Yachtsharing
Meros Yachtsharing was founded with the vision of offering a genuine alternative to sole yacht ownership, ensuring minimal compromises and a premium experience. The company operates across Germany, Spain (Balearic Islands), Malta, and will soon expand to the UK and the UAE. Meros’ Flexshare and Quarter share models provide flexibility and direct ownership, catering to diverse client needs while ensuring an unforgettable yachting experience managed by seasoned crews.
