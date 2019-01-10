The birth of a signature style Interestingly, the Santa Monica villa was never sold and remains his property, but what it did establish is the fact that this is not just another architect. In a profession where most dream of developing their own signature style – and being acclaimed for this – Gehry achieved renown with his Marmite/liquorice appeal, strongly dividing opinions between those who love and deplore his work. Among the latter were some of his neighbours, though the bold showing of design philosophy did nothing to hinder his career. By the late 1980s, Frank Gehry had the first of his major public projects under his belt, namely the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium and the Californian Museum of Science and Industry, yet his talent was only truly confirmed when he won the highly prestigious 1989 Pritzker Architecture Prize, which is to his field what the Oscars are to the entertainment industry. A ‘starchitect’ in the making, Gehry now ranked among the greats of his day, and it was his free-spirited openness to experimentation that was appreciated. Love or hate his work, it cannot be denied that Frank Gehry never let critical or commercial success temper his creativity and seduce him to ‘play it safe’. Indeed, rather than create buildings that ‘design themselves’ according to logical principles of space, light, layout and proportion, he sought out the complicated, de- and reconstructing the art of building design in much the way Heston Blumenthal turns gastronomy into an alchemic science. His work, with its seemingly random jagged edges jutting out at equally random angles has been described as ‘a collage of juxtaposed spaces and materials’ that challenge the eye to redefine its concept of what a building should look like. His oeuvre expanded significantly during the 1990s, but the defining moment came in 1997, with the opening of the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao.

Both architect and city were instantly famous, with Gehry gaining his internationally acclaimed masterpiece and Bilbao a globally recognised iconic identity in a landmark that has indeed become its modern symbol. In fact, you could say that the museum is the embodiment of Bilbao’s post-industrial resurrection, but even apart from such considerations, the otherworldly limestone building clad in glass and titanium almost defies description. Like a medieval fairy tale castle imagined by those not familiar with rulers and protractors, it also seems to defy the very laws of physics, and it is an ode to modern construction materials and technologies – of which Gehry has always been a leading champion – that the parts do indeed fit and remain together. Much of the same inspiration had gone into the El Peix sculpture set at the entrance to the Port Olimpic in Barcelona, at the time of the 1992 Olympic Games.