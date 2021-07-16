Does Coral Gardening Work?

The Miami Herald reports that one of the biggest benefits of coral gardening is the ability of researchers to influence the reefs and make them more resilient. For example, the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science and the Frost Museum of Science are working together to make super corals. Engineered reefs can be more diverse and resistant to problems like climate change or rising ocean temperatures. Researchers can deliberately select coral fragments from reefs that appear to withstand stress better. A study from the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science found that coral gardening is working. Scientists learned that taking small fragments doesn’t cause serious damage. More importantly, replanting coral colonies grown in nurseries helps save reefs, and the transferred coral acts like wild colonies.

How You Can Help?

You can’t start a coral garden in your swimming pool, but there are other things you can do to help preserve coral reefs globally. First, do not buy, sell or harvest any corals. From souvenirs to jewellery, you can find corals in many stores. By not purchasing coral pieces, you can limit the demand for them. If you travel to a location that has coral reefs, be a responsible tourist. Don’t go diving or swimming in restricted or protected areas. Avoid touching or doing any type of damage to existing coral reefs. Don’t stand or sit on any part of the reefs. In addition, you can help by cleaning up your trash and not littering on beaches. What you do on land can also affect coral reefs negatively or positively. Corals need clean water without sedimentation or runoff to survive. You can help by reducing your use of fertilisers or other chemicals that can end up in the water.