Why Whisky?

Whisky has a unique status as an investable item because it has much more stable longevity than many other alternative investment items. Unlike cars, wine, and watches, whisky maintains its quality if left unopened. This means that collectors can keep hold of their best bottles for as long as they need to see the best possible returns without concern for the product ageing. With over 150 distilleries active today, Scotch is an ideal collectable item. Whisky enthusiasts can build a collection focused on specific distilleries or particular bottle releases, known as expressions.

This is ideal for investors who can get their hands on more covetable bottles from the collection. Many distilleries also have powerful, well-established reputations, giving the label considerable influence over the value of their expressions. However, not all expressions are collectable and rarity is one of the key attractions for whisky lovers. Limited and special releases typically perform better in second-hand markets as buyers are aware of the scarcity of the product. Distilleries no longer in production still enjoy confident positions in whisky investor rankings because their diminishing stock appreciates in value the longer time goes on.

Whisky Market in 2019

These elements, plus an increase in interest from secondary markets in Asia, have meant that Scotch whisky is enjoying its best period on record. Rare Whisky 101’s 2018 report shows that their Apex 1000 index increased by 30% and that the overall value of collectable bottles went up by 62% in the last year.

Additionally, the average bottle price jumped from £299 to £377 between 2017 and 2018 and the number of bottles sold for over £10,000 rose from 91 in 2017 to 265 in 2018. This suggests that now is the best time to get involved before initial investments climb any higher. The Rare Whisky report 2017 shows that investment isn’t the main reason for second-hand whisky purchases for more than 80% of collectors. People buy whisky because they love drinking it and they’re willing to pay ever-increasing amounts of money for the pleasure. For those who are fans of whisky but more interested in the return on investment, the health of the market makes this the ideal time to start investigating rare and collectable bottles up for grabs.

Whisky Market Over the Past Five years

The market performed exceptionally last year but this is only one year in a persistent trend over the past five. The Apex 1000 index has appreciated by 162.91% since 2014, outstripping gold by over 150% and the FTSE by over 160%. As the interest in alternative investments continues to build, whisky is unparalleled in its performance.

However, this comes with some challenges, as more investors are throwing their hat in the ring, the average bottle price has gone up by over £100 and the volume of whisky on the second-hand market is up by more than 200% since 2014. Identifying the best bottles and ensuring that the right price is found is vital in this flooded market.