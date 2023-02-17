Going A Step Further

Most businesses around the world struggle to meet the environmental requirements currently being placed upon them, but Iberostar has voluntarily gone a step further to develop a strategy accredited by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). As the Vice Chairwoman and Chief Sustainability Officer of Iberostar, Gloria Fluxá says, the firm is keen to show that you can build a successful business model that also respects, protects and restores the natural environment.

“Real progress demands bold, immediate actions such as those we’re practising at Iberostar. The Iberostar roadmap is based on science, data and strong corporate leadership.” It is this combination of factors that sees the group investing in the energy-efficient systems and protocols that will reduce consumption by 35%, partly also by replacing electric appliances with other solutions, including artificial intelligence.

Fossil fuel use will be replaced by electric options and renewable energy sources, which along with waste reduction and recycling complement a trend towards smarter, cleaner buildings, gardens, lighting and internal F&B, cleaning and entertainment systems. To achieve this, the entire supply chain has to be analysed and, where necessary, adapted, replacing ‘dirty’ materials with clean, recyclable ones and optimising efficiencies in water, light, heating/cooling, transport and many other related fields.