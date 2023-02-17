At a time when the focus has shifted to the environment and developing sustainable ways of living and working, the hospitality industry has pledged to be carbon neutral by 2050. It’s an ambitious target, but not as bold as that of Spanish hotel group Iberostar, which is taking action to be carbon neutral by 2030 – 20 years ahead of schedule!ts.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Courtesy of Iberostar
At a time when the focus has shifted to the environment and developing sustainable ways of living and working, the hospitality industry has pledged to be carbon neutral by 2050. It’s an ambitious target, but not as bold as that of Spanish hotel group Iberostar, which is taking action to be carbon neutral by 2030 – 20 years ahead of schedule!
In November last year the hospitality sector came together at COP27, the climate change conference at Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt, and committed itself to becoming carbon neutral by 2050. A resolve of this kind is a big undertaking, but the Iberostar hotel group headquartered in Palma de Mallorca has gone a step further and decided to achieve this gargantuan task 20 years ahead of the global timeline – by 2030.
To achieve this, the chain will implement a host of initiatives across its more than 100 hotels in Europe and the Americas that will enable it to reduce its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 85%, and Scope 3 emissions by 50%, thereby cutting its CO2 emissions by almost 600,000 tons per year. Driven by the principles of responsible tourism, the company will also apply nature-focused solutions to the green zones in and around its resorts.
Going A Step Further
Most businesses around the world struggle to meet the environmental requirements currently being placed upon them, but Iberostar has voluntarily gone a step further to develop a strategy accredited by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). As the Vice Chairwoman and Chief Sustainability Officer of Iberostar, Gloria Fluxá says, the firm is keen to show that you can build a successful business model that also respects, protects and restores the natural environment.
“Real progress demands bold, immediate actions such as those we’re practising at Iberostar. The Iberostar roadmap is based on science, data and strong corporate leadership.” It is this combination of factors that sees the group investing in the energy-efficient systems and protocols that will reduce consumption by 35%, partly also by replacing electric appliances with other solutions, including artificial intelligence.
Fossil fuel use will be replaced by electric options and renewable energy sources, which along with waste reduction and recycling complement a trend towards smarter, cleaner buildings, gardens, lighting and internal F&B, cleaning and entertainment systems. To achieve this, the entire supply chain has to be analysed and, where necessary, adapted, replacing ‘dirty’ materials with clean, recyclable ones and optimising efficiencies in water, light, heating/cooling, transport and many other related fields.
Eliminating Waste
Iberostar is declaring war on waste, be it in the field of heating/cooling, lighting, irrigation, water usage and catchment, landscaping, architectural design, energy and even food. The company is investing in Winnow AI-based technologies that will eliminate food wastage. It will extend this to its suppliers and collaborators, including airlines, car hire firms, etc. Ultimately, the decarbonisation roadmap will lead to a circular business model that is free of producing waste.
In the case of food alone, this will result in the avoidance of upwards of 1,600 tons of food dumping in the first year, rising to more beyond. Iberostar committed itself to such targets in 2020, as issues such as food wastage are an important contributor to CO2 emissions. Taken together with detailed staff training, the initiative will save the equivalent of 618,000 meals per year, as well as over 1,000 tons of CO2 per year.
Applying Technology
By analysing in detail what is consumed and what is thrown away, the AI systems designed by Winnow will soon develop a clear picture of consumption trends and begin to optimise the logistical supply of the ingredients in question. Though it is primarily focused on reducing the environmental impact and involves a serious investment, the system will eventually improve efficiencies to a point where they also reduce costs.
Smart technology is now also making its way into the restaurant kitchen, creating hitherto unheard of efficiencies and up-to-date data flows possible. But the process goes further, extending to also include the use of natural and environmentally friendly materials, new slow-cooking culinary approaches and health-based options.
By focusing on the well-being of their guests and nature alike, Iberostar is bringing a hopeful future closer to the present.