Like Nemo, Cousteau’s domain was the ocean, a world whose immense and mysterious depths he plumbed and laid bare for all to see. A scientist, conservationist and educator at heart, this remarkable man chose to share the exploration of earth’s last remaining uncharted wilderness with the broad public, rather than keep it shrouded in the mists of scientific academia.

Drawn to the sea at a young age, he qualified from the École Navale as a gunnery officer before serving at the headquarters of the French Mediterranean Fleet in Toulon. It was here that he began to experiment with diving techniques and equipment, and eventually became the co-inventor of the Aqua Lung. It would be the precursor of many years spent below the water’s surface, and the moment that opened the oceans up to detailed exploration.

By the time he was thirty Cousteau was an expert diver, assimilating vast amounts of knowledge both official and learned at first-hand. Working with other marine experts he gradually expanded his focus and began to document his underwater research, thus becoming the first man to film the mysterious world beneath the waves.

The scope of his work was extremely broad, encompassing the study of aquatic animal life, ecological systems, and the geography and geology of the seas and oceans, as well as researching shipwrecks and underwater archaeology. In the process, he uncovered HMHS Britannic and the 17th century French warship La Thérèse.