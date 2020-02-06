The F-Type is easier to get into than many rivals and once behind the wheel, drivers enjoy the usual feast of Jaguar craftsmanship and luxury ambiance. This is a two-seater car, plain and simple, and there was no attempt to shoehorn in the rear ‘shelf’ seats that are usually a waste of space in vehicles like this. The seats are very comfortable and supportive and grip driver and passenger securely during tight cornering. As with all serious performance cars, there’s a big tachometer at the central point of the 31.2 cm instrument display. The F-Type features advanced infotainment features and a full suite of electronic safety aids.

The F-Type has always been enjoyable to drive, especially the V-8 versions with their visceral power and grippy handling. The 2021 car takes the whole Jaguar sports car experience a stage or two further, adding features and styling cues that should make it a sleeper for many years to come. The future may well bring electric versions but traditionalists will be hard to part from their attachment to cars like the 2021 F-Type.

ENGINE: 2-litre 4-cylinder turbo plus 5.0-litre V-8s. TRANSMISSION: 8-speed automatic.

ACCELERATION: Zero to 100 km/h 3.7-secs (top V-8). TOP SPEED: 300 km/h (top V-8).

I LIKED: F-Type’s wonderful driving experience with its combination of traditional sports car performance and handling plus all current technological aids to more enjoyable and safer motoring. Great looking car, even more so than its predecessor.

I DIDN’T LIKE: It’d be good to see all-wheel drive right through the range.

MARKET ALTERNATIVES: Porsche Boxster S, Porsche 911, BMW Z4, Mercedes-Benz SLC.

WHO DRIVES ONE? Jaguar enthusiasts ready for something new that won’t date for many years. Drivers of rival makes looking for a change and a more visceral driving experience.

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY: Available now at base prices ranging from €70.600 (coupé) to €78.300 (roadster).

WORDS TONY WHITNEY PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF JAGUAR