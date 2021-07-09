As pressure mounts from governments and eco-conscious NGOs for big industries to start making more concrete plans for a sustainable future, it’s perhaps automotive manufacturers who have been held accountable for the most immediate action. A pencilled-in date of 2030 will see a rather dramatic change to car sales, with most European countries slated to ban the sale of any new domestic-use vehicles bearing internal combustion engines by that ever-nearing deadline, with the excused caveat of some hybrid powertrains.
While many automakers have promised some token efforts in the way of going green, Jaguar has truly put its money where its mouth is, with plans for an exclusively electric line-up from 2025. A bold claim, but one that will no doubt secure the future of the British automotive icon.
In the last few years, competition has been increasingly tough in the EV market. A segment once primarily dominated by household name, Tesla, global manufacturers now cater to all demographics and price points with electric offerings: from compact city cars like the adorable Honda E, Audi’s latest EV offerings in the e-tron line – including the other-worldly RS e-tron GT – to one of the fastest road cars currently on sale, the Porsche Taycan Turbo S.
But as the demand continues to grow for larger family SUVs over conventional estates and saloons, Jaguar Land Rover boss, Thierry Bolloré, has suggested Jaguar will be repositioned in the near future, and that Jag will leave the SUV boom to be picked up independently by the Land Rover brand. It has been stated however, that Jaguar will continue to develop smaller crossover vehicles that could rival the likes of the Tesla Model 3, and the impressive Polestar 2. This doesn’t come as a reactive move to keep up with current trends but represents where the company envision the future of automotive travel beyond the latest vogues.
Jaguar’s all-new, all-electric formula will be built upon a unique platform architecture, allowing the marque to handover its hybrid Modular Longitudinal Architecture and the upcoming Electric Modular Architecture to sister brand, Land Rover.
All that said, you don’t have to wait to get a taste of Jag’s electrifying new offering. The 2021 Jaguar I-Pace is a thrilling mix of Jaguar’s traditional muscular lines and design cues, underpinned by some truly impressive technological innovation.
Arguably one of the best looking EVs on sale right now, the I-Pace is seriously fast and highly desirable, even when compared to its petrol-powered five-door, five-seat stablemates: the E-Pace and F-Pace. The most notable differences that give the I-Pace its distinguished looks start from the outside. The iconic enormous front grille is even larger, flanked by two cooling ducts on either side under its LED headlights. But the most prominent exterior feature is the seamlessly integrated bonnet scoop that reduces drag by channelling air over the roofline. Its profile is adorned with sleek, sweeping lines, giving a sense of effortless speed even when static, and the tapered waistline meets around the back, making way for an impressive rear diffuser – obviously void of any chrome exhaust tips present on other models in the line-up.
On the inside of this highly sophisticated SUV, Jaguar has stuck to a somewhat simpler recipe than its future fixated rivals. You’re still surrounded by a plethora of screens – loaded with Jag’s Pivi Pro interface – but there are some physical buttons and dials thrown in, which in the age of 2021 is no doubt a welcome addition for many new potential buyers and is certainly celebrated among Jag’s existing customer base. A floating centre console divides the driver and passenger, both kept comfortable in some perfectly placed Recaro seats.
Despite being a family friendly SUV, this electrifying Jag really packs a punch. In the guise of the 400PS, the powertrain delivers an instantaneous 696Nm of grunt (or 513lbs ft of torque in old money) via its all-wheel-drive system, and you’ll see 100km/h in a mere 4.8 seconds – enough to keep most other vehicles on the road in your rear view, both physically and metaphorically speaking. The power Is generated by an eco-efficient 90kWh battery, good for a claimed 470-km range. The battery cells are hidden within the floor panel, making the 2.1 tonne car’s centre of gravity sit 130mm lower than that of the F-Pace, which promises to improve handling and mitigate some of the weight transfer during pacier corners.
As with almost all current EV platforms, power is delivered to each axel through two permanent magnetic synchronous electric motors. There’s also no need for a conventional transmission either, with the JaguarDrive system able to seamlessly accelerate with no latency and no gearshifts – an intriguing leap towards the future. Other clever tech available in the range includes torque vectoring by braking, adjustable electronic air suspension and adaptive dynamics, all of which are configurable in-car at the driver’s preference.
The I-Pace has received critical acclaim in many areas, and has helped establish Jaguar as a serious contender, with the potential to dethrone Tesla as the dominant force within the EV landscape. This brave and bold commitment to go electric deserves praise, and Jaguar are sure to be the first of many more traditional automakers that will make the move to a sustainable future.
For more information on the Jaguar I-Pace, visit the C. de Salamanca showroom in San Pedro or www.cdesalamanca-malaga.
www.jaguar.es
This article is sponsored by C. De Salamanca, official dealers for Bentley, Ferrari, Aston Martin, Jaguar & Land Rover.
Tel: (+34) 952 785 250.
www.cdesalamanca.com