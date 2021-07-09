But as the demand continues to grow for larger family SUVs over conventional estates and saloons, Jaguar Land Rover boss, Thierry Bolloré, has suggested Jaguar will be repositioned in the near future, and that Jag will leave the SUV boom to be picked up independently by the Land Rover brand. It has been stated however, that Jaguar will continue to develop smaller crossover vehicles that could rival the likes of the Tesla Model 3, and the impressive Polestar 2. This doesn’t come as a reactive move to keep up with current trends but represents where the company envision the future of automotive travel beyond the latest vogues.

Jaguar’s all-new, all-electric formula will be built upon a unique platform architecture, allowing the marque to handover its hybrid Modular Longitudinal Architecture and the upcoming Electric Modular Architecture to sister brand, Land Rover.

All that said, you don’t have to wait to get a taste of Jag’s electrifying new offering. The 2021 Jaguar I-Pace is a thrilling mix of Jaguar’s traditional muscular lines and design cues, underpinned by some truly impressive technological innovation.

Arguably one of the best looking EVs on sale right now, the I-Pace is seriously fast and highly desirable, even when compared to its petrol-powered five-door, five-seat stablemates: the E-Pace and F-Pace. The most notable differences that give the I-Pace its distinguished looks start from the outside. The iconic enormous front grille is even larger, flanked by two cooling ducts on either side under its LED headlights. But the most prominent exterior feature is the seamlessly integrated bonnet scoop that reduces drag by channelling air over the roofline. Its profile is adorned with sleek, sweeping lines, giving a sense of effortless speed even when static, and the tapered waistline meets around the back, making way for an impressive rear diffuser – obviously void of any chrome exhaust tips present on other models in the line-up.