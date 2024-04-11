With SUVs going from the flavour of the week to a genuine step-change in the automotive world over the last several years, it only seemed right that Aston Martin should take a swing at providing absolute performance in a practical four-door form, especially seeing the huge successes from key competition like Bentley, Porsche, and most recently, Ferrari, all dominating in the luxury sports utility space. So how does the Aston Martin DBX stack up against its rivals?
Words Sam Hexter, Photography Courtesy Of Aston Martin
Under The Skin
Since the DBX debuted, it now makes up an impressive 50% of all vehicle sales for the famed British automaker – clearly illustrating the market demand for this practical four-door Aston. And now, we welcome the revised DBX 707, aptly named after the 707PS, or 697bhp on tap from its revised twin-turbo 4.0L V-8 engine from AMG. This monster motor made headlines for Aston, as the most powerful SUV on sale, at least until the Ferrari Purosangue was announced with a 715bhp V12. But that’s not to say the Aston isn’t plenty powerful enough for typical SUV duties, like grocery shopping and the school run.
Putting that power down to the tarmac is a robust four-wheel-drive system, and nine-speed transmission, which with the help of launch control, will see the DBX 707 scramble to 100km/h in a mere 3.3 seconds in a straight line. Aston boasts the transmission features the first wet plate clutch in any luxury SUV, allowing it to shift gears with greater efficiency, making it up to 30% faster during changes than a typical torque converter setup.
If you fancy taking the DBX offroad, perhaps while taking the dog for a walk, then there are several drive modes to be explored. Terrain+ will be of use for anyone brave enough to tackle more than tarmac, which lifts the ride height in all four corners by an impressive 45mm over the standard height. It can even manage a wade into water up to half a meter in depth, thanks to breather lines that feed the differentials. The DBX has proven itself a hugely capable car, even if the vast majority of owners will never use it to its full potential. But I suppose it makes for good bragging rights at the golf course.
Form And Function
Atop all the trick technology helping propel the DBX over all terrains at an impressive pace is a very appealing aesthetic package. The DBX looks good from every angle and even better in person, with Aston’s signature gaping grille in front and centre taking some distinctive styling cues from the sportier siblings of the Aston lineup, including the phenomenal DB12 and Vantage models. Moving down the flanks, the DBX has a very handsome silhouette, featuring the usual plethora of scoops and aero parts but in a very sleek dynamic – no garish angles to be seen here. It’ll turn heads while retaining a subtle yet sublime look. The rear of the car sports a neat ducktail with integrated lightbar that breaks up the hind. On the DBX, the quad tailpipes are set within the bumper above the more diminished lower diffuser in a flowing finish.
Inside the cabin, the quality of the fit and finish is as expected: luxury with a hint of hand-crafted materials. Every surface is home to wide-grain woods, buttery leather, and precision stitching. For any prospective owners who find the standard options a bit limiting for their preferred personal expression, Aston’s Q division is on hand to offer any and all bespoke options and colour combinations imaginable. The DBX can house four comfortably, and up to five if needed. Boot space is ample, as expected, offering 623 litres of real-estate for the dog, the weekly shop, golf clubs, or a folded stroller to meet the needs of the masses.
There’s no doubt the DBX 707 is a very impressive SUV, boasting power and practical prowess, on and off road, for anyone brave enough. It’s price tag keeps it at the very top of the market, so those hunting for potential alternatives have a fairly limited pack of competitors to choose from, but there’s some strong competition out there. The big question for the DBX now though, is how it compares against Ferrari’s formidable family- friendly Purosangue – the only car in the SUV category that can claim to be more powerful than the brutish Aston. We can’t wait to see how they stack up.
POWER: 697bhp and 903 nm-torque
0-100KM/H: 3.3 seconds
TOP SPEED: 310 km/h
MARKET ALTERNATIVES: Bentley Bentayga, Porsche Cayenne, Lamborghini Urus, Ferrari Purosangue
PRICE: From €230.000 plus local taxes