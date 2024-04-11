Under The Skin

Since the DBX debuted, it now makes up an impressive 50% of all vehicle sales for the famed British automaker – clearly illustrating the market demand for this practical four-door Aston. And now, we welcome the revised DBX 707, aptly named after the 707PS, or 697bhp on tap from its revised twin-turbo 4.0L V-8 engine from AMG. This monster motor made headlines for Aston, as the most powerful SUV on sale, at least until the Ferrari Purosangue was announced with a 715bhp V12. But that’s not to say the Aston isn’t plenty powerful enough for typical SUV duties, like grocery shopping and the school run.

Putting that power down to the tarmac is a robust four-wheel-drive system, and nine-speed transmission, which with the help of launch control, will see the DBX 707 scramble to 100km/h in a mere 3.3 seconds in a straight line. Aston boasts the transmission features the first wet plate clutch in any luxury SUV, allowing it to shift gears with greater efficiency, making it up to 30% faster during changes than a typical torque converter setup.

If you fancy taking the DBX offroad, perhaps while taking the dog for a walk, then there are several drive modes to be explored. Terrain+ will be of use for anyone brave enough to tackle more than tarmac, which lifts the ride height in all four corners by an impressive 45mm over the standard height. It can even manage a wade into water up to half a meter in depth, thanks to breather lines that feed the differentials. The DBX has proven itself a hugely capable car, even if the vast majority of owners will never use it to its full potential. But I suppose it makes for good bragging rights at the golf course.