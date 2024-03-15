Last Of The Old Guard

Offering up something entirely different to the usual slew of Italian supercars, Bugatti has long been the pinnacle, giving owners a taste of something truly unique through entirely bespoke, low-volume builds. And after years at the top with their now iconic recipe, centred around the W16 quad-turbo engine, Bugatti is giving one last hurrah to this motoring marvel with the Mistral Roadster, which is slated to be the final internal combustion engine car that the French automaker will ever produce.

It’s speculated that, as early as later this year, we’ll see an official announcement from Bugatti on the drivetrain that’ll replace the Chiron’s W16 motor. And that’s looking highly likely to be a plug-in hybrid platform, in joint development with now majority shareholders, Rimac Group. Which is an incredibly exciting prospect indeed. And so, what better way to retire the outgoing gasoline-powered generation than a 420 km/h open-top roadster!

The aforementioned engine, the ambitious and brilliant quad-turbo W16, is borrowed from the Chiron Super Sport, and is the same engine that broke records in 2019, propelling a road-legal car to a blistering 490 km/h. Bugatti’s last roadster, the Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse, set its own records in 2013, after the roofless Vitesse reached a staggering 408.84 km/h, with an engine rated at 1,200 PS. For reference, the new W16 Mistral has 1,600 PS, and its crosshairs set on becoming the fastest roadster in the world once again.