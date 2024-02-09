Unparalleled Design Heritage

At the heart of the Battista lies Pininfarina’s legacy of creating the world’s most beautiful motorcars. This electric hyper GT stands as a modern interpretation of sophisticated Italian design, combined with other-worldly performance. The carbon body, sculpted with two long defining lines, pays homage to Pininfarina’s elegant past while embracing the latest EV technologies. The PURA design philosophy, a testament to timeless design for a new era of electric mobility, ensures the Battista is a visual masterpiece.

Inspired by the racing legacy of Nino Farina, the Edizione Nino Farina, seen here, pays homage to the fearless spirit of the motorsport legend. Limited to just five units, this special edition features many distinctive design cues, inside and out, creating a unique and collectible hyper GT.

Raise the sleek carbon doors to the heavens and step inside the Battista’s cabin, where emotive design meets advanced technology and the finest finishes. The driver-centric layout boasts three screens, ensuring easy access to crucial information – like the speedometer – but more on that later. The tailoring service is said to offer an astounding 128 million interior combinations, allowing clients to collaborate with the design team in crafting their dream specification. From GT to Pilota seating options, sustainable leather, Alcantara upholstery, and exquisite detailing, the interior ensures a luxurious and personalised driving experience.

For those desiring even greater exclusivity, the Battista Anniversario takes luxury to the next level. Adorned with the Furiosa Carbon Accent Pack and a bespoke heritage-inspired livery, limited to just five units, the Anniversario guarantees ultra-exclusivity. With aerodynamic enhancements, a unique wheel design, and interior detailing, this edition promises a driving experience that surpasses all expectations. But rest assured, even without the ‘special editions’, the vast plethora of bespoke options on offer to each lucky custodian guarantees that no two examples will be the same.