The 25th Bond movie is canned until next April but why not Netflix your way through some golden oldies this Holiday? Belinda Beckett checks out 6 x 007s over 6 decades to help you choose.

HE’S an enduring symbol of ruthless cool, irresistible sex appeal and impeccable British pedigree.

Dreamed up in 1952 by retired naval intelligence officer Ian Fleming who set up his typewriter in Jamaica, the suave assassin appears in 12 novels and two short story collections.

Dr. No was the first of 25 films in the Eon Productions franchise that has introduced us to six very different Bonds. Down the decades, his persona has moved with the times, erasing the racism and homophobia, sacking the maid, quitting smoking and giving women some respect. Most polls rank Sean Connery the best Bond ever. Who’s your favourite?