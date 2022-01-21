Málaga has been steadily drawing in more and more tech start-ups as well as well-known international corporations such as Oracle and TDK. The most recent arrival at what is becoming one of the main technology hubs in Spain is Juice Technology, a Swiss-based multinational market leader in the field of electric vehicle recharging solutions.
Words MICHEL CRUZ, Photography COURTESY OF JUICE TECHNOLOGY
The environment is such a hot topic right now that we’re inclined to forget there have been companies working in this field for years, and indeed decades. Among such pioneers is Juice Technology, a Swiss-based tech development company whose electric vehicle recharging solutions are finding ready markets around the world. Having already expanded into China and North America, the company recently chose Málaga for its entry into the Spanish market.
At a time when sustainable transport, and in particular electric vehicles, are at the threshold of a veritable boom in investment and development, the company will be using its base in Málaga to introduce into the Iberian Peninsula the products and innovations that have made it a European market leader and technology frontrunner since 2014. “We will be building upon both local and international talent in this regard,” says Christoph Erni, founder and CEO of Juice Technology.
“We chose Málaga because it is becoming an increasingly recognised technology hub with an excellent infrastructure. Good international communications and the quality of life this area offers makes it easier to draw international talent in the tech field.” The company that is the leading supplier of 22kw portable chargers in Europe will also be developing new systems to complement its existing range of fixed and portable charging equipment.
Technology In Support Of The Environment
Christoph Erni is a great example of an innovator who began his career in the IT sector and has since transitioned to environmentally-based tech innovation. He explains how it came to be: “During a lunch with a client, who is a true eco-activist, I saw the contradiction of someone who was extolling public transport as our only salvation while asking me for a lift to the airport, as he was flying to Bali for a cultural exchange.”
The irony of the situation was not lost on Christoph, and when he later heard about an American tech entrepreneur [South-African born Elon Musk] who wanted to build exclusively electric cars on a large scale, he realised the former pipedream was beginning to attain critical mass. “So I decided to give it a try myself, starting with buying an electric vehicle and eventually finding the inspiration to found Juice Technology.”
He has since become an avid fan of the noise and friction-free glide of an electric car, when compared with the more abrasively tiring drive of a combustion engine. He also decided to address the main downside of electric cars at the time – limited driving range and an underdeveloped charging infrastructure – by helping to create new technologically advanced, portable and fixed solutions that work fast, are easy to use, affordable, durable and practical.
“When I acquired my first e-car in 2013, it was delivered with only a charging cable and the plug did not fit into Swiss sockets. So I bought an adapter from the hardware store, which melted in the first night. It was simply not designed to charge a car. After my initial displeasure and subsequent research, I found the appropriate adapters and cable sets on the Internet. Nevertheless, charging options were very rare at that time and were still in their early days. The charging cables on the market were of very poor quality, so I finally came to the conclusion to start my own development and this was the beginning of Juice Technology in 2014,” says Christoph. It’s a classic example of how opportunity can grow out of necessity, and now Juice Technology ranks among the global leaders in the field, an environmental tech innovator in a sector that is just about to take off in a very big way.
In fact, the company has gone from having to explain that the future does not lie in fossil fuels to a celebrated environmental unicorn – Europe’s leader in 22km portable charging stations and one of the few full-line providers in the industry. From mobile AC to stationary DC systems to software solutions, Juice offers a complete ecosystem. The flagship product within the range is the Juice Booster 2, a portable charging station known for its flexibility of use.
It’s light, accommodating, adaptable and portable, so easy to keep in the boot of the car and plug in wherever you can, whenever you need it – be it at a carpark, a hotel, the office or at home. You can also mount it on the wall and keep it in one place – it’s really everything you want to keep your electric vehicle moving. From lithe and flexile to larger and more powerful, Juice Technology provides the full range of charging systems with supporting software – complete with sturdy, light-weight material and attractive design.
Californian Spirit And Swiss Precision
This blend of innovative thinking and engineering is now also driving the Málaga establishments, where Juice Technology will be helping to expand the recharging infrastructure of the Iberian Peninsula while also promoting and evolving a product range that has seen it earn contracts with large car manufacturers such as Stellantis (the merged PSA and Fiat Group range of vehicle brands). An excellent result for a company that describes itself as “unconventional, fresh, innovative and inconveniently disruptive.”
With tech firms such as Juice Technology in our midst, Málaga will play a growing role in the transformation that the automotive industry – and transport as a whole – is undergoing now and in the years to come.
INFO
C/Medellín, 3. 29002 Málaga.
Phone number: (+34) 951 778 655.
Email: sales-iberia@juice-technology.com
Web: en.juice-world.com