Technology In Support Of The Environment

Christoph Erni is a great example of an innovator who began his career in the IT sector and has since transitioned to environmentally-based tech innovation. He explains how it came to be: “During a lunch with a client, who is a true eco-activist, I saw the contradiction of someone who was extolling public transport as our only salvation while asking me for a lift to the airport, as he was flying to Bali for a cultural exchange.”

The irony of the situation was not lost on Christoph, and when he later heard about an American tech entrepreneur [South-African born Elon Musk] who wanted to build exclusively electric cars on a large scale, he realised the former pipedream was beginning to attain critical mass. “So I decided to give it a try myself, starting with buying an electric vehicle and eventually finding the inspiration to found Juice Technology.”

He has since become an avid fan of the noise and friction-free glide of an electric car, when compared with the more abrasively tiring drive of a combustion engine. He also decided to address the main downside of electric cars at the time – limited driving range and an underdeveloped charging infrastructure – by helping to create new technologically advanced, portable and fixed solutions that work fast, are easy to use, affordable, durable and practical.

“When I acquired my first e-car in 2013, it was delivered with only a charging cable and the plug did not fit into Swiss sockets. So I bought an adapter from the hardware store, which melted in the first night. It was simply not designed to charge a car. After my initial displeasure and subsequent research, I found the appropriate adapters and cable sets on the Internet. Nevertheless, charging options were very rare at that time and were still in their early days. The charging cables on the market were of very poor quality, so I finally came to the conclusion to start my own development and this was the beginning of Juice Technology in 2014,” says Christoph. It’s a classic example of how opportunity can grow out of necessity, and now Juice Technology ranks among the global leaders in the field, an environmental tech innovator in a sector that is just about to take off in a very big way.

In fact, the company has gone from having to explain that the future does not lie in fossil fuels to a celebrated environmental unicorn – Europe’s leader in 22km portable charging stations and one of the few full-line providers in the industry. From mobile AC to stationary DC systems to software solutions, Juice offers a complete ecosystem. The flagship product within the range is the Juice Booster 2, a portable charging station known for its flexibility of use.

It’s light, accommodating, adaptable and portable, so easy to keep in the boot of the car and plug in wherever you can, whenever you need it – be it at a carpark, a hotel, the office or at home. You can also mount it on the wall and keep it in one place – it’s really everything you want to keep your electric vehicle moving. From lithe and flexile to larger and more powerful, Juice Technology provides the full range of charging systems with supporting software – complete with sturdy, light-weight material and attractive design.