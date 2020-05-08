The Consequences of Lockdown

The Economic and Health Consequences of Lockdown: The GDP in the UK is predicted to fall by 35% and unemployment to rise to 10%. The health sector itself has currently suffered a change in activity of 50%. Confinement is hitting those earning lower incomes the hardest.

Health and Education: Just six months of lockdown could result in 60,000 excess cancer deaths in the UK. Daily hospital visits for suspected heart attacks have been halved from 300 to 150. Learning has also been affected, with test scores expected to be reduced by 6% of a standard deviation.

Suggestions for Limited Normalisation

Schools: The Institute reports that children are less likely to contract (or suffer severe symptoms of) COVID-19 (only 2.4% of cases are aged less than 19 and of these, only 2.5% showed severe symptoms). The Institute therefore sees the reopening of schools as a viable first step when easing lockdown.

Age Segmentation: The Institute recommends that young people be allowed to return to work first, as they have the lowest personal risk. Warwick University proposes releasing workers aged 20-30 who do not live with their parents.

Sector Segmentation: Reopening lower-risk sectors of the economy (such as manufacturing industries) could help lessen losses and keep the Ro (reproduction number of the virus) lower than if everyone were allowed to return to work at once. Restaurants can eventually open if they maintain social distancing and cinemas can be half-filled (my opinion: the latter could take longer as dining out and watching movies often involve being in a closed environment with air conditioning currents). Geographic segmentation: Less affected areas can ease restrictions first.