We stayed in the Arena Beach Hotel with lovely ocean views and hung out with a group of local free divers from the Triton who took us around on their speedboat every day for four days. Not being used to a group of ladies making havoc, they were extremely polite and professional to start with, but in no time our relationship transformed to friendship based on trust as we all practically converted into fish in the water together. We pulled up our own reef fish in the dark from the bottom of the ocean to be BBQ-ed on the beach for dinner. Organised by Sunny, executed by Saadde, Hussain and our cool captain, we swam with beautiful turtles at the reefs, a crowd of stingrays in dragging currents and with about 30 nurse sharks in the open sea! And when we accomplished all this alive, we beached a random sandbank and packed out a picnic lunch to enjoy under the sun. I would have not missed this experience for any luxury resort boredom.