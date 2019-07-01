McLaren has also managed to develop a certain characteristic appearance for its cars and there’s no mistaking any of its models for a Ferrari or a Lamborghini. McLarens have a look of their own and are becoming instantly recognisable. The 600LT models add a large rear wing to maximise downforce at high speeds.

The 600LT uses lightweight carbon fibre bodywork that weighs 100 kg less than that of the company’s 570S, a car of similar size and design. Incidentally, LT stands for ‘Long Tail’ and ‘600’ is a reference to the car’s hefty horsepower rating. These weight reduction efforts contribute to the 600LT’s impressive performance figures.

Buyers of the 600LT can go beyond the basic specifications and opt for Clubsport or Clubsport Pro packs that feature even lighter weight plus additional track-focused features. All versions have carbon ceramic discs and ultra-light alloy wheels bearing bespoke P-Zero Pirelli tyres, along with forged aluminium double-wishbone suspension. This all adds up to a car with exceptional handling prowess and breathtaking acceleration.

The cockpit evokes a racecar ambiance with form-hugging sculptured seats that really make you feel part of the vehicle. As with all cars in this class, threading your way in through the swing-up doors takes a bit of getting used to for older owners, but once behind the suede-wrapped steering wheel, it’s a very comfortable and secure-feeling experience.

Don’t look for rows of round dials on the instrument panel of a 600LT. Instrumentation is all-digital, long the norm in competition cars and now well established in the supercar field. Interestingly, the infotainment touch screen is vertically oriented at the centre of the dash. The general layout is easy to scan and pretty much intuitive.

The 600LT is bound to be a great success for McLaren, partly due to its very competitive price. It’s possible to pay 100,000 euros more in this class and still not get as many advanced features or the same outstanding level of performance. Many people will buy the car just for its sinuous good looks and undoubted prestige, but it’s under the skin where this McLaren really shines.

